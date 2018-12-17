Miss Universe 2018 Pageant: Top 10 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Narrowing things down to the top 10 in the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant, the format was a bit different. Viewers got to hear from the top 10 contestants and then they were cut down to the top 10 winners. Read on below to find out which of the candidates made it through in the competition.

Each of the top 20 were given 15 seconds to talk about themselves and let the judges get to know them a bit. Most of them made it through well, but a couple had some fumbles.

Miss South Africa was the first contestant to be revealed as moving forward and she was followed by Miss Vietnam. In a short video package, Miss Vietnam said that she previously gave away her prize money to build a library that helps children learn how to read. Miss Venezuela and Miss Philippines were then the next two announced as being a part of the top 10.

Miss Costa Rica then was revealed as moving forward and, in her video package, she spoke about dealing with an eating disorder over the years. Miss Curacao was the next contestant revealed to be in the top 10. Miss Nepal was also announced as being a part of the top 10.

The Miss Universe Pageant this year opened with Ne-Yo performing, with a tribute to Thailand with drummers lining the stage.

The reigning Miss Universe 2017 is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and she is from South Africa. Tonight, she will relinquish her crown to one of the above contestants. In a statement to the media, Nel-Peters talked about her excitement leading into tonight. She stated, “The Miss Universe competition provides women from all walks of life and all corners of the globe the opportunity to represent their countries and share their ambitions, perspectives and personal experiences on an international stage. Becoming Miss Universe changed the course of my life. And I look forward to seeing which amazing woman will benefit next!”

In 2015, IMG took over the Miss Universe Organization, after it was previously owned by President Donald Trump for many years. Elite Daily reported that Trump purchased the organization in 1996 and then he sold it to WME/IMG in 2015, following the scandal surrounding his comments about Mexico. Trump actually co-owned the Miss Universe Organization with NBC, back in 2002, but NBC ended up cutting ties with Trump after he made comments that were deemed offensive, about Mexican culture. Trump’s comments at the time were, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”