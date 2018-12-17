Miss Universe 2018 Top 10 Evening Gown Competition (PHOTOS)

After the swimsuit portion of the Miss Universe 2018 competition, the Top 10 contestants changed into evening gowns to compete one last time before the next round of cuts.

Though the women have already competed in swimwear and evening gown presentations during the preliminary competition, those scores do not carry over to the top 10. This will be the second time they walk in evening gowns in front of the judges, but the women have the option to wear something different than what they wore during the preliminaries.

After the top 20 semifinalists were announced, each woman had to prepare and present a personal statement to the audience and judges. Those personal statements influenced the next cut, from 20 down to 10. The other 84 national title-holders also walked the runway in their evening gown selections, each having their moment on stage with their “sisters” once again.

Here are the best looks from the top 10’s evening gown portion of the Miss Universe 2018:

Miss Canada

Though she did not make the Top 5, Miss Canada Marta Stepien stunned in her nude embellished gown with a tiered, skirt-like train. She was the only contestant to wear a gown with a train, and it caught the attention of the announcers as she walked the runway.

Miss Philippines (Miss Universe 2018)

Catriona Gray, who went on to win the 2018 Miss Universe title, was stunning in red. The thigh-high side slit and asymmetrical illusion neckline accentuated her features.

Miss Venezuela

Sthefany Gutirrez, the second runner-up, wore a long sleeve nude illusion gown that dripped in crystal detailing. She embodied the confidence that is expected of an international pageant frontrunner and the gown’s design was tastefully sexy.

Miss Curaçao

The show’s announcers remarked that the white beaded gown, with illusion neckline and cutouts at the waist, fit Akisha Albert to a T.

Of this portion of the pageant, the Miss Universe competition rules say that “The judges and fans will see the contestants’ personal style as they walk the stage in their evening gown of choice. However, the exact design of the gown does not count towards the total score and instead the judges focus on how confidently each woman presents herself.” As the judges seek the 2018 Miss Universe titleholder, the competition rules say “The winner of the competition must be confident. She must understand the values of our brand and the responsibilities of the title. She must have the ability to articulate her ambition. A contestant should demonstrate authenticity, credibility and exhibit grace under pressure.” They add that all of the women competing “embody the modern, global aspiration for the potential within all women.”

This year, the top 20 were chosen based on their region: 5 came from Africa and Asia Pacific, 5 from the Americas, and 5 from Europe. The final 5 were “wildcards,” meaning the judges were able to choose from any of the remaining contestants. Thailand’s own contestant made the semifinals, as did fan-favorite Miss Philippines. Miss USA was chosen as a wildcard, in spite of controversy earlier this week involving comments she made on social media about fellow competitors. There were 94 countries represented by tonight’s contestants from around the world, a record for the international pageant.