Miss Universe 2018 Best National Costumes

Miss Barbados

Getty Meghan Theobalds, Miss Barbados 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

Ahead of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, contestants representing their countries from around the world participated in the “National Costume Show.” In the show, the women showcased elaborate outfits inspired by their nation’s respective cultures and unique features. Many of the outfits’ colors reflect their nation’s flags, while others took their cues from the flora and fauna indigenous to their country; each woman’s walk was accompanied by explanations of what the costumes were meant to represent.

Miss Universe shared the show, in full, on YouTube; starting with Miss Albania, the 94 contestants’ showcases begin at the 11:05 minutes mark in the one hour and forty-five-minute long recording. In the video’s description, it says “Each of the 94 contestants will showcase a costume that represents their nation in an elaborate display of color and culture from around the world.”

Here are some of the stand-out looks from the pre-pageant celebration, and what they were inspired by:

Canada

Miss Canada

Marta Stepien, Miss Canada 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

As Miss Canada, Stepien Magdalena, walked across the stage’s runway, the announcers revealed that the costume was called “The Queen of the Maple Leaf, inspired by Canada’s most famous symbol.” The body of the dress was made up of maple leaves in various shades of red, orange, and yellow, and the costume’s standout features were its elaborate gold accented headdress and maple leaf staff.

Laos

Miss Laos

On-anong Homsombath, Miss Laos 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

Miss Laos, On-anong Homsombath, said on Instagram “I had so much fun and felt so proud carrying this token of my country’s pride in such an International arena as Miss Universe pageant.” While she walked, it was revealed that it was inspired by a “half-human half-bird spiritual creature in tradition Laos folklore.”

For me, all of these wonderful experiences will not happen without helps and supports from Lao people, the costume designer, all lovely supervisors and admin teams in Thailand, from the States and around the World, @missuniverse who are working hard back stage last night to bring joy to all of us 🙏❤️sending my big thanks and appreciation to all of them.

Brazil

Miss Brazil

Mayra Dias, Miss Brazil 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

Miss Brazil, Mayra Dias, walked in a costume inspired by “a beautiful bird to represent the need for environmental protection.” The costume is made of thousands of yellow feathers and took three months to make.

Barbados

Miss Barbados

GettyMeghan Theobalds, Miss Barbados 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

To describe Miss Barbados Meghan Theobalds’ costume, the announcer said “This costume represents the remarkable flying fish. The color scheme of cobalt, turquoise, and silver tones with crystal highlights shows the gorgeous colors of the famous fish that can be found jumping out of warm ocean waters.”

Japan

Miss Japan

Yuumi Kato, Miss Japan 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

Miss Japan, Yuumi Kato, came out wearing the traditional costume for “the female version of a ninja,” which then transformed into a second look, inspired by Sailor Moon. Kato shared a photo of her “woman warrior” look on Instagram, writing “Japanese traditional WomanNinja KUNOICHI to the New Cool Japan culture Woman warrior Sailor Moon 🌙 from JAPAN 🇯🇵 Such an honor for me to be on Amazing Stage of National costume. Feeling of Excitement, Happiness and thankfulness. Tears was in my eyes while walking.”

2018 Miss Universe National Costume Show – JAPAN 🇯🇵 – Female NINJA " KUNOICHI " to Sailor Moon🌙cool japan‼︎ ©︎Naoko Takeuchi

USA

Miss USA

Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation.

Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, explained the inspiration behind her National Costume on Instagram: “I chose to represent myself and the USA as a red rose because not only is my name Sarah ROSE, from my mother’s maiden name, but the US flower is also a red rose. I am proud to be a woman of my generation where we are focused on women empowerment and no tolerance for assault and harassment. I am grateful the #metoo movement started in the USA and has been the most impactful social movement of my lifetime, this is why I chose to highlight the #metoo movement in my national costume through the symbolic white rose on my wrist.”

