Narcos Mexico: Will There Be a Season 2? Was It Renewed?

Narcos: Mexico shifts its chronicling of the drug trade from Colombia to Mexico, and it traces the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as its clever and ruthless leader Felix Gallardo squares off against a stubborn DEA agent named Kiki Camarena. (Warching: There will be some spoilers for Narcos: Mexico in this story.)

However, will there be a season 2 of Narcos: Mexico? Although there were other Narcos seasons (three of them, in fact), those were focused on Colombia and the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel. Thus, the Narcos: Mexico season that streamed in fall 2018 was technically season 1 of the show’s reincarnation in Mexico (or you could consider it season 4 of the Narcos franchise on Netflix, but the Narcos: Mexico change was positioned as the first season of the show in that country.)

Narcos: Mexico certainly set up a cliffhanger that seemed ripe for a sequel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Netflix Announced Season 2’s Renewal on YouTube

Yes, Netflix has already renewed Narcos: Mexico for Season 2. That’s good news for fans of the popular Netflix Original. Netflix released a video on December 5, 2018 announcing “the story continues.” You can watch it above.

“Narcos Mexico has arrived: critics are hooked….Season 2 coming soon,” it reads. Netflix wrote with the caption, “Critics are all hooked on Narcos: Mexico. Luckily for them, we believe in supply and demand. Narcos: Mexico will return for Season 2, only on Netflix.” Netflix’s press release on the renewal said only: “NETFLIX RENEWS NARCOS: MEXICO FOR A SECOND SEASON.”

When will Narcos: Mexico Season 2 stream? Netflix did not announce a date. However, if the past is a predictor, the show will likely stream in fall 2019. The first season of Narcos: Mexico was available for streaming on November 16, 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Narcos: Mexico Season 1 has been very successful for Netflix and was deemed a “top global performer among its original series.”

“I will do this as long as they’ll let me do it,” Showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter before the show was renewed. “Narcos is the greatest and most satisfying professional endeavor of my life, and to write and creatively steer this show for now four seasons, it would be unique even if I hadn’t been a movie producer for the first 20 years of my career. It’s a strange transition, but man, I love it.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that it’s unclear whether star Diego Luna will return in season 2. He plays Gallardo, and the season 1 ending set up a scenario where he would return because he’s shown back in power over the remnants of his cartel in the wake of the death of Camarena. Those who are aware of his real life story, though, know that Gallardo evaded the law for five years but not forever. Thus, if season 2 starts with him, it’s not clear whether he will still be a player by the end.

Many viewers are eager for the series to focus more on El Chapo, the drug lord who was featured in Narcos: Mexico as a bit player on the fringes of the Guadalajara Cartel. He’s just one of the crew in season 1, but as we all know, the real El Chapo would rise out of the ashes of that cartel to create a new and lethal one called Sinaloa. With so much real-life story left to tell, it’s expected that the Narcos franchise on Netflix will have enough fodder to continue for some time.

