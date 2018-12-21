Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding’: Where Was It Filmed? [BTS Photos]

One of Netflix’s newest 2018 Christmas movies is A Christmas Prince. Read on to find out who stars in the movie and where it was filmed.

Aldovia may not be real, but the castle used in the movie is. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding was filmed in Romania, just like the first movie.That castle you see is Peles Castle in Romania, a popular location for rom-coms and Christmas films. The movie was filmed in the spring.

Here’s a picture Rose McIver shared while filming in Romania:

Here’s another photo from the set.

And some more behind-the-scenes photos:

By the way, Peles Castle was also seen in Hallmark’s A Princess for Christmas and Royal Matchmaker. So if it looks familiar to you, that’s why.

Peles Castle is a former summer residence of King Carol I and Queen Elizabeth, and it was designed by German architect Johannes Schultz, House Beautiful reported. You’ll need to take a train to visit, because it’s in the foothills of the Bucegi Mountains. You can book a tour in advance so you don’t miss a thing.

In 2011, Romania Insider reported that despite tourists asking to have weddings in the castle, this was not going to happen. The castle became a museum in 1935 and was closed down in 1975 for renovations until 1990. It’s belonged to Romania’s Royal Family since 2007, but it was rented back to Romania for a time.

The same cast returned for the sequel, except for Amber’s dad. Here’s a look at the cast:

Rose McIver – Amber

Ben Lamb – Prince Richard

Alice Krige: Queen Helena

Honor Kneafsey: Princess Emily

Sarah Douglas: Mrs. Averill

Theo Devaney: Simon

John Guerrasio: Rudy

Andy Lucas: Mr. Zabala

Simon Dutton: Lord Leopold

Katarina Cas: Chef Ivana

Richard Ashton: Mr. Little

Raj Bajaj: Sahil

Tahirah Sharif: Melissa

Joel McVeagh: Andy

Billy Angel: Tom Quill

Some scenes in the movie were also shot at Carol Davila in Bucharest.