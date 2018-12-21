Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding’: Where Was It Filmed? [BTS Photos]

One of Netflix’s newest 2018 Christmas movies is A Christmas Prince. Read on to find out who stars in the movie and where it was filmed.
Aldovia may not be real, but the castle used in the movie is. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding was filmed in Romania, just like the first movie.That castle you see is Peles Castle in Romania, a popular location for rom-coms and Christmas films. The movie was filmed in the spring.
Here’s a picture Rose McIver shared while filming in Romania:
Here’s another photo from the set.
And some more behind-the-scenes photos:
View this post on Instagram
Oh what fun we had!! Work doesn’t feel like work when you’re working with such an amazing cast including @raj_bajaj and the absolute legend that is @thesarahdouglas ⚡️ • • • #actors #filming #netflix #romania #transylvania #sinaia #banter #fun #jokes #laugh #happy #goodteeth #castmeal #dinner #tipsy #missthem
By the way, Peles Castle was also seen in Hallmark’s A Princess for Christmas and Royal Matchmaker. So if it looks familiar to you, that’s why.
Peles Castle is a former summer residence of King Carol I and Queen Elizabeth, and it was designed by German architect Johannes Schultz, House Beautiful reported. You’ll need to take a train to visit, because it’s in the foothills of the Bucegi Mountains. You can book a tour in advance so you don’t miss a thing.
In 2011, Romania Insider reported that despite tourists asking to have weddings in the castle, this was not going to happen. The castle became a museum in 1935 and was closed down in 1975 for renovations until 1990. It’s belonged to Romania’s Royal Family since 2007, but it was rented back to Romania for a time.
The same cast returned for the sequel, except for Amber’s dad. Here’s a look at the cast:
- Rose McIver – Amber
- Ben Lamb – Prince Richard
- Alice Krige: Queen Helena
- Honor Kneafsey: Princess Emily
- Sarah Douglas: Mrs. Averill
- Theo Devaney: Simon
- John Guerrasio: Rudy
- Andy Lucas: Mr. Zabala
- Simon Dutton: Lord Leopold
- Katarina Cas: Chef Ivana
- Richard Ashton: Mr. Little
- Raj Bajaj: Sahil
- Tahirah Sharif: Melissa
- Joel McVeagh: Andy
- Billy Angel: Tom Quill
Some scenes in the movie were also shot at Carol Davila in Bucharest.