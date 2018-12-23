Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix 2018

If you’re looking for a Christmas movie to watch this holiday, Netflix has an assortment of contemporary and classic Christmas movies to stream with a subscription. For the season, Netflix has a genre category called “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Netflix,” where all of the available holiday films and shows can be found.

Most of the movies are either romantic comedies or family-friendly movies, and there’s a good variety of options; however, many of season’s most popular movies are absent from the list (including Elf, A Christmas Carol, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation). This year, Netflix released a handful of their own Christmas movies, including Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince, and The Holiday Calendar. Many of the service’s Christmas offerings bear the red “Netflix” logo in the top left corner of the thumbnail, indicating they are Netflix original content.

Here are some of the most popular Christmas movies available to watch on Netflix right now:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Of the live-action adaption of the Dr. Seuss book, starring Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen, IMDB says: “On the outskirts of Whoville, there lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the Christmas holiday for all of the citizens of the town.”

Love Actually (2003)

IMDB says this holiday favorite film “Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.” The all-star cast includes Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson.

White Christmas (1954)

Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye lead this timeless classic, in which “A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.” The Christmas song by the same title is featured in this movie.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

According to IMDB, this animated Disney offering is a three-part anthology. “Donald Duck: Stuck on Christmas” features Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewie, and Louie stuck in a Christmas time loop. In “A Very Goofy Christmas,” Goofy tries to help his son Max believe in Santa Claus. “Mickey & Minnie’s Gift of the Magi” retells the theme of “ironic Christmas selflessness,” with them each sacrificing something they care about to get the other a gift.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas and Mickey’s Magical Christmas are also offered to stream.

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

In this holiday special from the Beethoven movie series, “A Christmas Elf accidentally takes off in Santa’s sleigh, crash lands in a small town, and loses the magic toy bag. Beethoven must rescue the Elf, recover the bag from greedy crooks, and return the sleigh to Santa in time to save Christmas.” Munro Chambers and Kyle Massey star, and John Cleese is “The Narrator.”

Bad Santa (2003)

In this movie, which IMDB categorizes under comedy, crime, and drama, “A miserable conman and his partner pose as Santa and his Little Helper to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But they run into problems when the conman befriends a troubled kid.” Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Bernie Mac, and Lauren Graham lead the cast of this R-rated holiday film.