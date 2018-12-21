Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles’: Cast & Where Filmed

One of Netflix’s newest 2018 Christmas movies is The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell. Read on to find out who stars in the movie and where it was filmed.

Scenes from the Movie Were Filmed in Toronto & Chicago, Along with Other Locations

The Christmas Chronicles was filmed in Toronto’s Pinewood Studios, Chicago, and other locations in Toronto including Leslieville, according to IMDB.

Many scenes were filmed in Pinewood Studios in Toronto. But many of the residential street scenes were actually filmed in Leslieville, Toronto.

The scene with the sleigh crash was filmed in Toronto at the old Unilever Building at Gardiner & DVP, according to IMDB. And a reindeer scene was filmed at 90 The PATH in Toronto at the Bay Adelaide Centre.

Nick’s Place was filmed at St. James’s Gate in Toronto, according to Global Film Locations.

A scene with a beautiful church in the background was filmed at The Cathedral Church of St. James on King Street East in Toronto, according to Global Film Locations.

A scene where the police arrive was filmed at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saint Thomas Street in Toronto, according to Global Film Locations. And as one person on Twitter pointed out, a cop chase scene was around Bloor Street in Toronto, even though a police car said Chicago on the side.

You can put up some US flags, a 25 mph sign, write Chicago on a police car and put a @chicagotribune box in your shots but I still know that cop chase is in and around Bloor St. in Toronto. 😂 #TheChristmasChronicles 🎄https://t.co/hpgzqbXYEC #Christmas #Santa #SantaIsComing — Precious Lesko (@ThePreciousMama) December 15, 2018

The movie was shot last January, so they’re not pretending it’s cold — it really was cold.

Some of the aerial shots were from Chicago, Illinois, but the actual scenes were not filmed in Chicago.

The Cast Includes Stars from Nashville & The Leftovers

Kurt Russell, of course, stars as Santa Claus.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley stars as Claire.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley (@Kimwilliamspais) told us what she loved about working with Kurt Russell! https://t.co/MHMtd4Clsk pic.twitter.com/dLq6abX1oO — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 21, 2018

Her many credits include Darrow & Darrow (Claire), The Christmas Train, You Get Me, Two and a Half Men (Gretchen), Nashville (Peggy), Royal Pains, According to Jim (Dana), Boston Legal, We Are Marshall, Less than Perfect, Lucky 7, The Christmas Shoes, The 10th Kingdom (Virginia), Relativity (Isabel), and much more.

Oliver Hudson stars as Doug.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/Pgy8uHJu2Q Oliver Hudson Reveals Crazy Punishment Dad Kurt Russell Gave Him — Michele Mele (@mars_1030) December 2, 2018

His many credits include Splitting Up Together (Martin), Medal of Honor, Scream Queens (Wes), Journey Back to Christmas, Nashville (Jeff), Rules of Engagement (Adam), 10.5 Apocalypse, Mr. Dramatic, The Mountain (David), Dawson’s Creek (Eddie), My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star (Jace), and more. Oliver Hudson just happens to also be Kurt Russell’s real-life stepson.

Judah Lewis is Teddy.

Judah Lewis, from the Christmas Chronicles 🎄 pic.twitter.com/QfRWf636yK — Maria Mikaela (@mariaaella) December 19, 2018

His previous credits include Game of Silence (Young Gil), The Babysitter, Summer of 84, Point Break, Demolition, CSI Cyber, Deliverance Creek, and more.

Darby Camp is Kate.

#TheChristmasChronicles' Darby Camp and Judah Lewis discuss Kurt Russell's Santa beard. pic.twitter.com/uhafxCPjIF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 18, 2018

Her previous credits include Big Little Lies (Chloe), Benji, Blue, The Leftovers (young Patti), Drop Dead Diva, Summer Sisters, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jesse Gervasi: 3-year-old Teddy

David Kohlsmith: 5-year-old Teddy

Kaitlyn Airdrie: 3 and 5-year-old Kate

Jack Bona: 8- and 10-year-old Teddy

Paska Vaklev: Teddy’s friend

Abel Tekeste: Teddy’s friend

Vella Lovell: Wendy

Jameson Kraemer: Freddy

Lauren Collins: Woman at another table

Solla Park: Min-Ju

Did you like the movie? Let us know in the comments below.