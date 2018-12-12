WATCH: New Candid Footage of Stan Lee Released for Fans (VIDEO)

Following the death of Stan Lee, new candid footage of the Marvel comics creator was shared on his website as a thank you to fans. In a blog post on TheRealStanLee.com, “Team Stan” wrote that by sharing the video “We simply wanted you to know that he heard you and it meant the world to him!” This is the first video uploaded to “therealstanlee” YouTube page in two months, since before his passing on November 12.

In the 3 minute and 31-second video, someone from ‘Team Stan’ shares with Lee some of the “60,000 comments they got in two days,” from fans for whom Stan Lee was so beloved. Of the comments, the off-screen man tells Lee:

“The theme that I get most and foremost from these comments is the fans saying that you made their childhood. That their childhood was a happy one because of you. That you taught them how to be imaginative. That you taught them how to be a superhero in their own way. The comment that most people want you to know is Stan, you mean to this world than you would ever imagine.”

When he hears this, Stan responds “Wow” before smiling and shaking his head. He continues, saying “That is such a compliment I don’t even know how to respond, but I sure am grateful if some people feel that way. It really touches me.”

After he is told that “So when you are sitting here thinking about what it’s all about, remember that there are more people that have you in their hearts and their minds and you mean something to than probably anyone else in this world right now. There are so many people who love you and admire you… and they say that. They say ‘I’ve never met him, but I feel like he’s my family,” he speaks again, visibly moved by the words:

“Wow. It’s hard to know what to say because I was sitting at home writing stories for the purpose of making a living, and hopefully and bringing some pleasure to the people who read the stories. I never thought it would mushroom out to the case where readers said such wonderful things about me and about the stories. I had heard that in the past, when I used to go to conventions, and it really touches you very much when you hear that. It’s almost hard to believe that the stories I wrote and the speeches I made might have affected these people the way they say they do. But nobody in the world could be happier or prouder than I am.”

The blog post on Lee’s site shares the purpose of these videos, captured of Lee after he stopped making appearances: “In simply listening to Stan speak about his fans, it was very clear how important this continued relationship was to him. As such, we cherished our social media and creative sessions with him and were delighted Stan had a digital version of his legendary Soapbox. The below video captures Stan while we were setting up the camera for one of those sessions and is a thank you to the fans who sent their love via social media.”

When the video was shared on Twitter, it was accompanied by the “promise to continue celebrating Stan’s work & memory on his social media accounts for fans to enjoy,” implying that this is only one of the videos that will be shared in the near future.