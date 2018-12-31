New Year’s Eve 2018-2019 Times & What Channels to Watch

Tonight is New Year’s Eve 2019, which is a celebration of the end of 2018, as we ring in the new year. For those hosting parties or even just hanging out on your couch, you may want to tune in to watch one of the many specials airing on TV tonight. For loyal watchers, there are a few annual programs that you may be used to watching for your New Year’s Eve countdown. Get the details on each of tonight’s New Year’s Eve specials on TV below, what time they air, show schedules and what channels to watch.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy return as hosts of the long-running Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on the ABC network. Lucy Hale and Ciara also are on board as co-hosts of the event, reporting live from the west coast and from New Orleans. Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT and runs until 11 p.m. ET, when it takes a half-hour break for Eyewitness News. The live special then returns at 11:30 p.m. ET and continues to air live in two more segments, running straight through until 2:13 a.m. ET.

All-American New Year on FOX News

Fox News’ New Year’s Eve coverage is titled All-American New Year. The special airs from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET, live from New York City, with Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Pete Hegseth as the hosts of the event. Performers set to participate in the celebration include Bebe Rexha, Lovelytheband and Ninja.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey

Starting last year, Steve Harvey took over as a host of Fox’s live coverage. Along with him is co-host Maria Menounos and last year, Harvey officiated her wedding to her husband live on the air, during the event. Tonight’s special begins at 10 p.m. ET and runs until 12:30 a.m. ET, with a break in programming. At 10 p.m. ET, Fox News will air, followed by “Lap of Luxury” programming. Then, the New Year’s Eve coverage will resume.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper continues his run on CNN with the network’s New Year’s Eve special. This year, Cooper’s buddy, Andy Cohen, returns for his second year as Cooper’s co-host on the show. The duo will report live from Times Square and the countdown special will run from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET. In previous years, Andy Cohen has been a part of NBC’s New Year’s Eve lineup, hosting a special Hollywood Game Night, among other things.

Countdown: Feliz 2018!

Feliz 2018! is Univision’s New Year’s Eve special and it airs from 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT, running until 3:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. CT/12:30 a.m. PT. According to The Washington Post, there are 20 hosts participating in the event, from across the country. As for the performers, they include Lali Espósito, Mau y Ricky, and Paulina Rubio in New York; Joss Favela, Lupita Infante and Mariachi Divas in Los Angeles; DJ Chino, Pitbull, and Chyno Miranda in Miami; Calibre 50, Anuel AA, Banda Los Recoditos, Luis Coronel, Karol G, Christian Nodal and Sebastian Yatra in Las Vegas.