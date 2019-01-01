New Year’s Eve 2019: Last-Minute Game Ideas to Save Your Dead Party

Are you having a New Year’s Eve party and it’s not going quite as planned? It can happen.

It’s a little late, but here are three ideas that can be fun especially when mixed with a collection of fun family members and friends. Perhaps I can help you save the get-together.

Song Matching

As your guests hit the door, have each of them write lyrics and their name on a piece of paper. I have a different spin on this game than others. As the host, you can keep all of the slips of paper to play a guessing game later. In a bit of a finale, read the lyrics on each slip of paper and have you can have your guests guess which members of the party submitted the lyrics.

It’s simple, but with the right crowd and atmosphere, it can be fun.

Who Am I?

This is another guessing game, but it’s a little different. In this one, your guests write down the name of someone famous. They can secretly write the name of the person and stick it on their neighbor’s forehead. Each person is given an opportunity to guess which celebrity is stuck to their forehead.

If you want to go digital, you can play this exact concept with the mobile game Heads Up. You can download it for 99 cents on Apple or Android. The app gives you topics and people, and if you pay for additional ones it continues on for as long as you and your guests are interested.

If you’re not familiar with it, Ellen Degeneres played it on her show. Take a look below:

Pass the Hat

Depending on the party, your guest might be passing a lot of things as they wait for the clock to strike midnight. One of the safer things to pass is the hat in this simple, but fun game. All you need to play is a hat of any kind.

You guest try to pass the hat around in the circle. The trick here is that they can’t use their hands. If anyone drops the hat, they’re out. The last person remaining wins the hat, or some other prize produced by the host. If you’d read this a little earlier, you could have purchased a few hats specifically for this purpose.

If your guests are already a little tipsy, this silly exercise could wind up producing way more laughs than it should. But hey, it’s New Year’s Eve. That’s all I got. Be safe, have fun and Happy New Year.