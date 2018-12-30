‘New Year’s Eve’ Movie: Top 10 Quotes From the Film for Instagram Captions

While Christmas movies dominate the holiday season, New Year’s Eve is a popular romantic comedy that many enjoy in anticipation of the new year and the excitement that New Year’s Eve brings. The movie, which was released in 2011 and directed by Garry Marshall, follows a number of intertwining storylines set in New York City, similar in format to the Christmastime classic Love Actually and Marshall’s 2010 Valentine’s Day.

The movie’s sizeable all-star cast includes Hilary Swank, Zac Efron, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Lea Michele, Ashton Kutcher, Halle Berry, Katherine Heigl, Jessica Biel, and Seth Meyers. According to IMDB, the movie’s various plotlines are divided based on “segment:” “Resolution Tour,” “Hospital Story,” “Maternity Ward,” “Jensen & Laura’s Story,” “Elevator,” “Mother & Daughter,” “Ahern Party,” and “Times Square.”

Whether you’re looking for an Instagram caption for your New Year’s Eve post, or wanting to remember some of the plot highlights and funny moments before watching the romantic comedy flick again, here are some of the best quotes about New Year’s Eve from the movie (as found on IMDB and Ranker):

“Nothing beats New York on New Year’s Eve.” – Stan Harris (Robert De Niro)

“Sometimes it feels like there are so many things in this world we can’t control. Earthquakes, floods, reality shows… But it’s important to remember the things that we can. Like forgiveness, second chances, fresh starts… Because the one thing that turns the world from the longing place to a beautiful place… is love. Love and any of its forms. Love gives us hope… Hope for the New Year. That’s what New Year’s Eve is to me. Hope and a great party!” – Sam (Josh Duhamel)

Opening lines of the movie: “Some people swear there’s no beauty left in the world, no magic. Then, how do you explain the entire world coming together on one night to celebrate the hope of a new year?” – Claire Morgan (Hilary Swank)

“And as you all can see, the ball has stopped half way to its perch. It’s suspended there to remind us before we pop the champagne and celebrate the new year, to stop, and reflect on the year that has gone by, to remember both our triumphs and our missteps, our promises made and broken, the times we opened ourselves up to great adventures… or closed ourselves down for fear of getting hurt, because that’s what new year’s all about, getting another chance, a chance to forgive. to do better, to do more, to give more, to love more, and to stop worrying about what if… and start embracing what will be. so when that ball drops at midnight, and it will drop, let’s remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other, and not just tonight but all year long.” – Claire Morgan (Hilary Swank)

“It only happens once a year: New Year’s Eve. It’s a time when hopeless can be romantic, and a resolution can become a revelation. And when one night can change everything.” – Narrator

“New Year’s is the worst night of all to go out. People who don’t drink or party all year suddenly going all Kanye on you.” – Randy (Ashton Kutcher)

“My New Year’s resolutions: If you can make these come true by midnight, you get these…” – Ingrid (Michelle Pfeiffer)

“Four tickets to that party? You called the right guy.” – Paul (Zac Efron)

“Remember, second chances don’t expire until midnight.” – Claire Morgan (Hilary Swank)

“Me and my girl are gonna crush a twelve pack and watch porn.” – Harley (Larry Miller)

“What would you do today if you knew you would not fail?” – Sam (Josh Duhamel)