Nicki Minaj Defends New Boyfriend Kenny Petty: ‘He Was 15’

After Nicki Minaj posted photos with a new man to her Instagram page, TMZ identified the man as Kenny Petty, a registered sex offender in the state of New York. Minaj, who had not previously identified her rumored new boyfriend, took to his defense on social media after many were critical of his background.

In the comments section of a photo Minaj posted to Instagram on Monday evening, in which she’s holding her man’s hands as he stands behind her, a fan came to her defense. @annaadoll_ wrote “Wait y’all calling this man a rapist but it happened in 1994, meaning he was 16 or 17 & the girl was a 16 year old… must’ve been a white girl.” Minaj responded to the comment, writing “he was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Minaj’s comment on her Instagram post currently has over 4,300 likes and over 650 comments, many of which are in support of the rapper and her new relationship. One user, however, responded saying “girl what he’s still a rapist;” that comment has 165 likes. Another fan wrote “this ain’t it Nicki. Go get Meek back, y’all miss each other.” According to E! News, Nicki and Meek dated from 2015 to 2017, before breaking up due to “a big communication problem between the rap couple.” Hollywood Life reported that Nicki Minaj and Drake unfollowed each other on December 5, after Drake and Meek Mill ended their feud, with Meek Mill even featuring Drake on a track on his new album, Championships.

Minaj has been retweeting fans’ support on Twitter. @FlawlessInPink used a gif of Nicki Minaj laughing, commenting “I love this woman” for “trolling” those who were critical.

Nicki trolling the fuck out of u miserable fucks I love this woman pic.twitter.com/SWQz5KJsFi — Keshia 💜 Nov 4🎉 (@FlawlessInPink) December 10, 2018

Another fan wrote “LMAO. Nicki really know how to shake some shit up,” which Minaj retweeted along with the crying-laughing emoji.

Minaj posted to Instagram again, adding a series of two provocative photos to her feed, which has 96.2 million followers. With the photos, she wrote “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. *Shania voice*”. Both photos were taken in mirror reflections: the first shows Minaj being held up by Petty, with her legs around his waist. The second shows the two of them in bed, with Minaj barely-clothed and sticking her tongue out while Petty snaps the picture.

NYSexOffenders.com describes Kenneth Petty (“Kenny”) as a 40-year-old man who was sentenced to 18-54 months in state prison in April 1995. The crime was committed on September 16, 1994, and the victim was 16 years old. Although the registry says that the details are unknown regarding force used, TMZ reported that “prosecutors said he used a sharp object when he tried to force the girl to have sexual intercourse.”

The Blast reported that Kenny Petty also “pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson” in 2006. The court records they obtained “indicate Petty was released in May 2013, and had been on supervised release for 5 years, until May of this year.”