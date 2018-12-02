‘Nightflyers’ Schedule: Time, Channel & Release Dates for Episodes

Tonight is the premiere of Nightflyers. But Syfy has decided to take an unusual approach to this show by releasing all the episodes in the miniseries in just a little over a week’s time. Read on to learn about the schedule and the times for this series based on the novella by George R.R. Martin.

SCHEDULE & TIMES

Nightflyers premieres tonight, Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) Tonight’s episode will last for an hour and 10 minutes, ending at 11:10 p.m.

Episode 2 airs on Monday, December 3, at 10 p.m Eastern and ends at 10:54 p.m. Eastern. The second episode is called “Torches and Pitchforks.”

Episode 3 airs on Tuesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:54 p.m. It’s called “The Abyss Stares Back.”

Episode 4 airs on Wednesday, December 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:52 p.m. It’s called “White Rabbit.”

Episode 5 airs on Thursday, December 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:55 p.m. The episode is called “Greywing.”

Nightflyers does NOT air on Friday, December 7 because premieres of Z Nation and Van Helsing are airing that night. Instead, the premiere will re-air at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Nightflyers does NOT air again on Saturday, December 8, except for encore episodes.

Episode 6 airs on Sunday, December 9 at 10 p.m. Eastern. It airs until 10:54 p.m. Eastern. The episode is called “The Sacred Gift.”

Episode 7 airs on Monday, December 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:54 p.m. It’s called “Transmission.”

Episode 8 airs on Tuesday, December 11 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:53 p.m. It’s called “Rebirth.”

Episode 9 airs on Wednesday, December 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:55 p.m. It’s called “Icarus.”

Episode 10 (the finale) airs on Thursday, December 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern until 10:55 p.m. It’s called “All That We Have Found.”

TV CHANNEL: To find out what channel Syfy is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Syfy is on for you in your region. Netflix has the rights to broadcast this show internationally.

SYNOPSIS: Syfy’s synopsis for Nightflyers reads: “Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship.”