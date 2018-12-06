Offset’s Mistress, Summer Bunni, Claims She Didn’t Know His Marriage to Cardi B Was Serious

Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed that she and her husband, Offset, of the highly-popularized group, The Migos, were officially ending their relationship. After days of details being unveiled to the general public slowly by the parties involved one woman by the name of Summer Bunni has come forward revealing that she was Offset’s mistress.

The rather unknown young woman took to her Instagram account to go live and offer Cardi B a tear-driven public apology for her role in possibly destroying her marriage. However, during her apology, she did make one comment that did just so happen to raise some eyebrows in regards to the sanctity of marriage. Take a look at the clip provided by TMZ for yourself below.

Summer Bunni Claims She Didn’t Know How Serious Offset’s Marriage to Cardi B Was

Offset's mistress didn't know how serious his marriage really was … pic.twitter.com/n2qyBU9Sh1 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2018

According to Summer Bunni, she had not had relations with Offset since the birth of his daughter, Kulture, with his soon to be ex-wife, Cardi B. Which at this point doesn’t matter, it appears that the ship has sailed for the blossoming hip-hop acts relationship.

But, in the midst of her apology, Summer Bunni did reveal one strange fact that is rather confusing to those tuned into the Cardi-Offset debacle, during her IG Live statement, Summer Bunni states the following,

“I didn’t know how serious his marriage was. You know… I kinda read and kinda see things but, it didn’t click until today to actually get into this.”

The socio-norms of today might not be as a traditional as year’s past but, we should all be able to agree that marriage holds some sort of sanctity to this very day amongst the vast majority of people in the world. Despite divorce rates being as high as they are in today’s social climate, when someone mentions that they are married or if you find out that they are married, we tend to believe said person shares a sacred bond and set of vows with the partner they’ve chosen to wed. Well, apparently that wasn’t the case for 20-year-old Summer Bunni.

This entire relationship fiasco between Cardi B and Offset was tremulous, to begin with. Two rising stars in the hip-hop community, just now solidifying their spot in the entertainment realm, constantly touring and being apart from each other– what’s the worse that could happen? Obviously this, a public breakup that is now fueling the fellowship of a mistress who is barely out of her teens.

According to Cardi B, her and Offset will continue to be friends and co-parent to the best of their abilities. With that said, hopefully, all parties involved can find peace and will be able to move forward amicably.

