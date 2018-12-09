Offset Tweets Out That He ‘Misses’ Cardi B After Split

The split between Cardi B and Offset has dominated the rap community over the past week, as both artists have addressed it in their own way. Cardi has largely ignored questions about the break up, while Offset took to Twitter to break his silence and admit that he misses Cardi.

“F*ck Yall I Miss Cardi,” the Migos rapper bluntly tweeted out. The tweet comes a day after Cardi alluded to their split during New York City’s Jingle Ball. Cardi performed the Migos song “Motorsport,” but chose to swap out one notable lyric for another: “I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!” She also threw up her middle finger during the Offset reference, making it abundantly clear that she doesn’t plan on reuniting any time soon.

Offset Tweeted That He ‘Misses’ Cardi B Following Their Split

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

This is the second cryptic comment that Offset has made following the split. After Cardi posted a video to Instagram announcing their separation, he left a comment that read: “Y’all win.” This led many to speculate that the rapper was referring to the countless cheating rumors that surrounded him during his marriage to Cardi.

During an interview with Billboard, Offset spoke on the joys of family life and how his marriage, as well as his infant daughter Kulture, informed the themes of his upcoming solo album Red Room. “I’m talking about relevant situations that have occurred over the last 18 or 24 months, like me being in the crash, my kids, my family time and me being married,” he revealed. “There’s different parts of my life. The ups and downs of being in music, the feeling of people doubting me and being the underdog to becoming the big dog.”

Offset Has Spoken About the Importance of Family & Marriage In the Past

In a subsequent interview with the New York Times, Offset opened up about how his life changed once he met Cardi. “[It’s been] the best thing that’s happened to me personally, which helps me make the music, which helps my career,” he said. “I have no distractions. And me and her? We haven’t even dropped an album yet. That’s a whole other realm… I have a wife and a child — that changed my whole everything. I was a young hothead, but now I understand the value of life.”

While Cardi has not yet spoken about her split from Offset, an inside source claims that she is also reeling from the loss. “Cardi moved out over the summer and they have not been living together since,” a source told Hollywood Life. “However, the pair continued to make it look like they were together as Cardi was hoping for some miracle that would solve the trust and other issues they were having as a couple. She did not want to announce the split and was hanging onto hope that her small family would find a way to stay together.”