Olivia Culpo Shows off Incredible Figure After Ex Nick Jonas’ Wedding

Olivia Culpo has taken to Instagram to post some stunning photos of herself, showing off her incredible body just days after her ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas, tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra. While one might not be related to the other, Culpo seems to be unbothered by her ex’s nuptials, as she is living her best life and sharing positive vibes only with her fanbase.

A couple of days ago, Culpo posted a photo of herself in a white bikini after taking a brief Instagram break.

“I’m back, Instafam! I really missed you. Let’s hug,” Culpo captioned the sexy snap, which you can see below.

A short while ago, Culpo posted another Instagram photo, once again showing off her toned body — this time focusing on her long legs in a pair of short shorts. The model was sprawled out on a rock wearing what appears to be a very low-cut white leotard.

“Good morning, world,” Culpo captioned the picture. It appears as though Culpo may have been taking a break from a hike, judging by her shoewear and her water bottle accessory. You can see that photo below.

“You make that rock sizzle,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Looking amazing,” added another. Other Culpo followers filled up the comments section with the “flame” emoji.

Culpo dated Nick Jonas from 2013 through 2015. For the past couple of years, she has dated footballer Danny Amendola on and off. The two parted ways this fall after Amendola was spotted out on an apparent beach date with Miami-area reporter, Bianca Peters.

Culpo spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Rhode Island. She has been sharing a few photos and videos from her time at home, and seems to be enjoying every minute of her life these days.