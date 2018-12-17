Oribe Canales Cause of Death: How Did the Hairstylist Die?

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales hairstylist, has died. Canales’ sister, Gracie Cuervo, spoke with Radar Online and told the outlet that her brother died after going into cardiac arrest. He had been living in Miami, but recently traveled to New York to see “doctors and specialists” due to an undisclosed illness.

“He was sick for just a few weeks. It wasn’t like it was anything he had been struggling with for a long time. It was very fast. He ultimately went into cardiac arrest,” Cuervo told Radar Online. “I know he wasn’t feeling well. It was very sudden,” she added.

Over the past few decades, the Cuban-born hairdresser became known as one of the most influential in the business. Aside from working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and dozens more, Canales also had his very own line of hair products, many of which are considered to be some of the best on the market.

“I started working at a hairdressing place that a friend owned in New York. I saw that hairdressers made a lot of money, and it didn’t seem that hard,” he told People Magazine back in 1991, the same year that he opened his salon on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The following year, “he designed hairpieces for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute galleries, which featured wigs styled on mannequins that all looked like Turlington,” according to People.

“[Canales] regularly flew to Milan to work on Gianni Versace’s fashion shows, and also masterminded runway beauty looks for the likes of Chanel and Calvin Klein. He created the bedhead look for Marc Jacobs’ iconic 1992 Perry Ellis collection, which is credited as beginning the punk movement in fashion,” according to Page Six.

Several celebs and other fans have left heartfelt messages about Canales on Twitter. You can read some of them below.

#ORIBE left this Earth way to soon. What a beautiful, passionate, funny, man and an icon in the world of Hair and beauty. Feel so blessed to have interacted with his magical spirit. #RIP — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 17, 2018

Wish I could hug you , wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel …. I love you Oribe. & I Always will. 💔 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 17, 2018

Rest in Power, Oribe Canales. I am so grateful to have been able to work with you and know you. The king of hair, the king of Miami, the best smile. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0L6BJyMyLm — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) December 17, 2018

Canales’ team has not released a public statement following his passing, however, a spokesperson did tell Allure Magazine, “Oribe was an amazing hairdresser and friend and will be missed. Out of respect for his partner, Zaki, and his family, we have no further comment at this time.”

Canales was just 62 years old.