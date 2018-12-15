Pete Davidson Posts Ominous Note Potentially Suggesting Suicide on Instagram

Pete Davidson took to social media on Saturday and shared a note about no longer wanting to be alive. Without any explanation, Davidson wrote that he doesn’t want to be “on this earth anymore.” You can see the post below.

It’s unclear who Davidson is referencing, but fans seem to think that the person that he’s referring to in the note is his ex-fiance, Ariana Grande.

Several fans have left comments of love and support for Davidson, who seems to be having a very hard time following his split.

“Please no. One of my biggest influences you taught me that dark humor isn’t a bad thing and being humorous about dark things is an outlet for all the pain. Big love and please for the love of god someone that’s close with him better check on him for real,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Please keep your head up, take a break from social media, we love you and want you to be okay as hard as that is sometimes,” added another.

“You’re awesome. You’re funny. You’re loved. It’s hard. But it does get better. Please talk to someone Pete. Seeing someone who struggles- like me – on one of my favorite shows gives me hope for my future. Please open up and keep going,” echoed a third.

The post came less than one hour after the comedian and Saturday Night Live star posted a message in response to the latest Kanye West/Drake drama. You can see that post below.

Davidson felt compelled to respond after West went on a rant against Drake just before Ariana Grande released her latest single. Grande tweeted about the Twitter feud and asked them to stop fighting. You can see her tweet below.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

West then slammed Grande, saying that his mental health was affected by what she said in her tweet. She responded with an apology. You can see their exchange below.