PewDiePie vs. T-Series Live Subscriber Count

If you’ve been tracking the PewDiePie vs. T-Series YouTube subscriber feud, then you’ll likely want to keep track of who has the most subscribers live. You can do so by watching the video below, provided by FlareTV on YouTube.

If you want to visit the source yourself to check the legitimacy, just visit the T-Series vs. PewDiePie Realtime YouTube page here. This webpage will compare subscribers live for any YouTube channels you want to follow. Currently, T-Series has 75.8 million and PewDiePie has 77.2 million, as of Monday afternoon, December 17.

Social Blade also has some great real-time subscriber counts with more statistics and details about PewDiePie vs. T-Series here. Here’s a screenshot of one of the many graphs you’ll see if you visit SocialBlade’s page.

As of the time of publication, you can see how T-Series (in blue) has grown so rapidly in subscribers since January, compared to PewDiePie who has remained steady until after October 2018. SocialBlade also has estimated earnings for the channels and future predictions.

PewDiePie’s estimated earnings for December 16, 2018 are $3,900 to $62,400 according to SocialBlade (yes, that’s a very wide range.) Estimated monthly earnings range from $99,000 to $1.6 million, and the channel is rated A+ by SocialBlade. In the last 30 days, more than 6.5 million have subscribed. SocialBlade gives PewDiePie’s channel a 29th “Social Blade Rank” for how influential the channel is estimated to be.

T-Series’ estimated earnings for December 16, 2018 are $24,000 to $386,200 according to Social Blade. Estimated monthly earnings range from $629,100 to $10.1 million, and the channel is rated A++ by SocialBlade. In the last 30 days, more than 5.3 million have subscribed. SocialBlade gives T-Series’ channel a 1st “Social Blade Rank” for how influential the channel is estimated to be.

T-Series is a YouTube channel of music videos and movie songs from Bollywood and beyond. The channel has songs in Hindi and other regional Indian languages. The company was founded by Gulshan Kumar. Kumar was murdered in 1997. He was shot as he left a Shiva temple in Andheri, northwest Bombay. He was shot three times, then tried to crawl to safety but people around him were scared and in shock. He was shot again 15 times and was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital.

T-Series the company is an Indian music record label and film production company.