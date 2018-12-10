Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Has A Tattoo of Her Face (PHOTO)

Chrissy Teigen, who turned 33 on November 30, took to social media to share a photo of the tattoo her father, Ron Teigen Sr., got in honor of his daughter’s birthday. The photo she shared shows Teigen’s dad with his arm around famous tattoo artist Mark Mahoney. On Ron’s arm, you can see his new tattoo, which is of Teigen’s face. Below the tattoo is a taped black-and-white photo of Chrissy Teigen, from which Mahoney modeled the photograph.

Accompanying the post, the model and cookbook author wrote, in all caps, “MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” before crediting the “incredible” Mark Mahoney.” Fans joked on Twitter, where she also shared the post, that the caption read like a YouTube video title used to draw in viewers; however, the photo proved her dad really did get the tattoo.

Fans and celebs alike were quick to react to the post. Katie Couric commented “Oh. My. God.” Kim Kardashian mimicked that reaction, simply writing “OMG.” Teigen’s best friend, hairstylist Jen Atkin, joked “Just want to say hair by #jenatkinhair if he’s still there.”

According to his Instagram, Mark Mahoney owns the “Shamrock Social Club,” a tattoo shop in West Hollywood; Chrissy follows him on Instagram, along with his 24.4k followers.