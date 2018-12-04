Ryan Edwards in Rehab After Wife Mackenzie Has Baby Boy

Over the past couple years, Ryan Edwards has battled his drug issues and has been in and out of rehab, with his wife, Mackenzie, at his side. In a new episode of Teen Mom OG, People reported that Ryan continued to go to rehab, in hopes of bettering himself. Ryan has a lot to live for, in addition to his eldest son, Bentley, as he recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Mackenzie. Jagger Ryan Edwards was born on October 9, 2018.

This is Mackenzie’s second child, as she also has a son named Hudson, 4, from a previous relationship.

On the same episode that details on the birth were given, info on Ryan’s rehab stay was also revealed. Ryan’s mother, Jen, said that, “It’s called a 90-day intensive rehab facility. We can’t talk to him for seven days. They’re pretty strict. Two phone calls a week, 10 minutes [for each phone call].” Because Ryan was in rehab, he missed the birth of his son, and he isn’t due to come home from the facility until February or March 2019.

Mackenzie’s response to Ryan missing Jagger’s birth was, “If I did not love Ryan I would call him the most selfish a—— ever for missing this. [But] if he’s going to miss [the baby] being born but be healthy forever, what more could I ask for?”

Mackenzie has chosen to keep images of her son, Jagger, private so far on social media.

The Stir has reported that Mackenzie has made it clear to her Instagram followers that she is sticking by her husband. Mackenzie wrote, “I have stuck by my husband through some of the darkest times imaginable. Have mistakes been made? Hell yes. Have they been accounted for, dealt with and resolved, yep. Why do I post pictures of my husband and myself? Because we do love each other. And that is real life. If you want to fault me for standing by my husband and sticking to my vows, then don’t follow me.”

Fans won’t see much of Mackenzie and Ryan on Teen Mom OG this season because the two officially quit as main cast members of the show. According to Reality Blurb, Mackenzie said, “[Teen Mom OG] is a lame, fake, boring and scripted tv show that uses people’s life issues as a way to gather ratings and money … We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it … They didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

Ryan then added, “They also want to take [Maci Bookout]’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”