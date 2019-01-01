Ryan Seacrest’s Baby Rumors Are Explained: He Does Not Have Kids

Recently, there were rumors that Ryan Seacrest had or was having a baby, but these rumors are not true. Ryan Seacrest does not have kids. However, his sister, Meredith, recently had a baby and he has been gushing over the news to the media, as well as on his talk show Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest welcomed a niece named Flora just a few weeks ago, on December 10, 2018. Meredith is married to husband Jimmy Leach, who is the father of Flora.

Seacrest announced the birth of Flora on an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, revealing to the audience, “Her name is Flora Marie, that’s the happy family … I can’t even look at it it makes me cry …” Seacrest continued to try to read a text message from his brother-in-law, relaying that, “‘I’m so proud of Momma Mer today, she was so strong, and our daughter Flora is absolutely beautiful … I’m so proud to be her father’ … That’s the part that got me… I can’t do it.” Seacrest’s co-host Kelly Ripa finished reading the message aloud for him. Ripa read, “It was so special seeing her meet all of her grandparents today; next it will be her uncle Ryan. Now watching Mer complete her first feeding, an amazing life-changing day, love you all.”

Meredith isn’t the only person close to the famous host who has had a baby this year. Seacrest’s radio co-worker, Sisanie, revealed to Seacrest that she was having twins with her husband, Michael. According to Entertainment Daily, Seacrest’s response to the news that Sisanie was having children was, “I have to call Kelly Ripa. Oh my God … This, to me, is the greatest, most wonderful, beautiful news. I’m so personally happy for you … I’m so proud of you.”

Media Mass reported recently that Seacrest is expecting a baby of his own, but no reports have confirmed this. And, in February 2018, there were also rumors that Seacrest’s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, was pregnant with his child, but, the NY Daily News reported that these rumors were not true.

Perhaps if Seacrest ever proposes to his girlfriend, the two will get married and have children. Taylor, who is in her mid-20’s, has plenty of time to wait to have kids, so there doesn’t need to be a rush. Seacrest and Taylor have dated off and on over the past five years, but their romance was back on for good in late 2016, according to TMZ. The Daily Mail reported that Seacrest said he’d like to one day be married, with his parents’ marriage as his inspiration. He just wants to be sure he doesn’t “mess it up”. Seacrest said, “I look at what my mom and dad have had for 40-plus years – a fantastic relationship and great marriage. Someday I’d like that. They’re my role models.”

In the past, Seacrest has been romantically linked with several famous women – Julianne Hough, Adriana Lima, and Terri Hatcher. With Hough, he was in a long-term relationship. Hough went on to marry husband Brooks Laich and Lima recently took her final walk down the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.