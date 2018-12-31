Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Are Not Married or Engaged

Ryan Seacrest lives with his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, but when it comes to rumors about they’re being married or engaged, there have been no confirmed reports. The couple dated in 2013 for a while, but broke up and then rekindled their romance in late 2016, according to TMZ. The two now live together on both coasts, though Seacrest spends the majority of his time in New York City since he took on his morning gig for Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Co-host Kelly Ripa, who Seacrest openly calls his “work wife”. Ripa has gushed over her co-host many times on the air, saying kind words about him such as, “I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with and I adore you. I know what a professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very blessed to work with you each and every day.”

According to People, Seacrest and Taylor have a 16-year age difference and Taylor is a model. Seacrest has said that he and Taylor are very in sync and that the move across the country to New York City has been an adventure for both of them. People reported that Taylor added, “Moving to a new city together was fun because we were also having a new chapter together. Living together is easy.” Taylor is very into healthy eating, has a food blog, and calls herself “the cook in the family”. Taylor has even appeared as part of a cooking segment on Seacrest’s show Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

When it comes to the typical mood in the apartment, Seacrest revealed that, “We have this weird thing where we listen to spa music at home. So whatever time work is done, the spa music is on and it really relaxes you. People come over. They don’t ask but you can tell they are trying to figure out what’s happening … if we’re going to give them a robe or something, you know for them to walk to the spa.” Taylor then chimed in, saying, “Spa music, a good, not-complicated television show, and a home-cooked meal, probably.”

Last December 2017, Ryan Seacrest discussed why he has never gotten engaged, though there is a chance he could get married to Taylor. Or, maybe they will live happily ever after without the paperwork. According to Womans Day, on an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest admitted, “I’ve never been engaged, I do believe I would. I did get close, and I didn’t do it and it was the right move, but I love the idea of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years.” He also said, “The truth is, I don’t want to screw it up. And a lot of times, [marriages] get screwed up, so I figured the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up.”

In the past, Seacrest has been romantically linked or in relationships with Julianne Hough, Adriana Lima and Terri Hatcher.