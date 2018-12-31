Shayna Taylor, Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Seacrest is resuming his role on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, helping ring in the New Year with millions of viewers around the country. The on-air festivities will kick off on the ABC network at 8 p.m. Eastern, broadcasting live from Times Square.

Seacrest may be stealing a kiss from his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, at midnight. Seacrest and Taylor rekindled their romance earlier this year and have been going strong ever since.

1. She Stood By Her Man on Instagram

In late February, Variety reported that Seacrest’s former personal stylist for E! News, Suzie Hardy, was subjected “to years of unwanted sexual aggression — grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.”

Hardy told Variety, “As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I’ve done with therapists, it really affected me.”

E! issued a statement that there was not enough evidence to press charges against the host.

“E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough,” a spokesperson for the outlet told Variety.

Less than 24 hours later, Seacrest responded to the scathing allegations, issuing this statement to Entertainment Weekly:

Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public. And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accuser and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process.

His girlfriend took to Instagram shortly thereafter, captioning the above photo of her and her beau with all of his positive attributes.

Below the photo of the lovebirds kissing with a backdrop of a sunset behind them, she gushed:

I love you so much Ryan. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. #iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest.”

2. She Landed a Modeling Contract Because of Seacrest

According to her LinkedIn profile, shown below, she’s been modeling with Wilhelmina Models since November 2013.

At the time, TMZ reported on the fact that it was through her exposure being on vacation with Seacrest that the agency discovered her. “Shayna’s Instagram blew up with new followers following the Thanksgiving holiday she spent with Ryan and his family in Argentina … and the modeling agency took notice,” the outlet noted. They even titled the article, “Seacrest’s New Chick Scores Huge Modeling Contract Thanks to Ryan Hook Up.”

3. She’s an Organic Chef

On her professional website, her biography speaks about her learning to cook with her Italian stepfather at age five. She attended The Art Institute of California and went on to become a chef at the Ritz Carlton in Southern California, back in 2010.

“Shayna went on to combine her lessons gathered from culinary school with those gleaned from personal trainers such as Jeff Deperon, Carlos Gomez, Justin Gelband, Gotham Gym, La Palestra, and the Altus Trainers to help transform people’s overall well-being through fitness and healthy cooking. She became a respected personal chef for a high-profile clientele and enjoyed great success creating healthy, delicious meals all while motivating her clients to train every day. Shayna traveled around the world immersing herself in different cultures, restaurants, and cuisines. Her bold, fearless attitude granted her access to some of the world’s most famous kitchens and allowed her to cook alongside some of the greatest chefs of our time,” reads Taylor’s website in part.

Taylor runs another Instagram account called Shayna’s Kitchen in which she shares photos of food and inspirational quotes and sayings.

4. She First Dated Seacrest in 2014

Coming on the heels of his March 2013 breakup from Julianne Hough, whom he dated for three years, Taylor and Seacrest were first spotted together in Los Angeles in June of 2013, according to the Daily Mail.

It was a short-lived romance the first time around because in December 2014, TMZ reported that Seacrest was newly single and already out with another blonde.

On May 30th, Taylor posted the photo above of their reunion, making them Instagram official. According to People, the couple share Seacrest’s Manhattan apartment, that he relocated to from LA when starting his new gig on Live With Kelly and Ryan!.

According to Curbed New York, Seacrest is paying $75,000 a month in rent for a six-bedroom townhouse a block from Central Park.

5. Seacrest Has Said it’s ‘Frustrating’ That Shayna Has it all

In September of 2017, Seacrest praised his lady love on Live With Kelly and Ryan, after his co-host Kelly Ripa spoke about the couple’s good looks.

“Shayna’s special,” Ripa started on air. “She’s got it all.” To which Seacrest responded, “I know, it’s frustrating,” Seacrest joked.

“She really does have it all — thick hair, thick shiny hair,” Ripa added. “Believe me,” Seacrest said. “I go through this every morning looking at her hair.”

Then the pair discussed her Instagram account. “I look at her Instagram account, and then I punch myself in the face,” Ripa joked. “I do the same,” Seacrest replied.

In the clip above, Seacrest mixed business with pleasure when he had his girlfriend on Live! With Kelly and Ryan to share her healthy recipe for banana bread.

