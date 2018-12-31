Who Is Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live With Kelly’ Co-Star?

Ryan Seacrest will once again be the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. And given Seacrest’s reputation as one of the most connected and visible personalities in television, some may be curious as to whether he will paid a visit by his Live With Kelly co-host Kelly Ripa.

Seacrest and Ripa have worked alongside one another since 2017, but the career of the latter dates back three decades and various different platforms of television. Ripa first gained attention for playing Hayley Vaughn on the daytime soap opera All My Children. She remained on the soap from 1990 to 2002, before making the pivot to talk shows.

Ripa Joined Regis Philbin As the Co-Host of ‘Live!’ In 2001

After Kathie Lee Gifford left Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, Regis Philbin began holding on-air auditions to find her replacement. He eventually landed on Ripa, who he described as “a ball of fire.” Read an excerpt from his biography How I Got This Way below:

There was one guest we’d had on with us a few years before who had [a certain sparkle]. Hers was a natural, quick-witted, unaffected, confident, fun-loving kind of sparkle that both Gelman and I remembered very well. We decided to invite her back, this time to consider her as a possible co-host. So that was when this smiling, petite ball of fire named Kelly Ripa made her return to Live! for a test run at the rotating, up-for-grabs hot seat to my left. And my God, who knew what spontaneous combustion we’d make together?

Ripa Has Stated That It Takes Tremendous Hard Work to Keep the Show Feeling Easygoing

Within months of Ripa joining the show, the renamed Live! with Regis and Kelly increased by 80 percent among young-audience demographics. She and Philbin remained a strong ratings until the latter retired on November 18, 2011. Ripa replaced Philbin as the head of the show, which was re-titled Live! with Kelly, and moved forward with a rotating lineup of co-hosts in the hopes of finding a replacement.

The show was retitled Live! With Kelly and Michael after the showrunners agreed on Michael Strahan, but were forced to find yet another replacement when Strahan moved on to Good Morning America. Seacrest was selected as his replacement on May 1, 2017, and has remained ever since. On May 1, 2018, the duo aired a special episode commemorating their first year on the air together.

She Was Instrumental In Picking Ryan Seacreast As Her Co-Host In 2017

In an interview with the Washington Post, Ripa spoke on the hard work that goes into making the show feel so easygoing and effortless. “It is a dialed-up version of your personality,” she explained. “I am clearly not laughing and yukking it up all day long. When I go to parent-teacher conferences, I act like a human being. I’m not like, ‘Hey, ring-a-ding-ding!’ ”

Ripa also spoke on picking Seacrest as her permanent co-host. “He’s that guy that can throw himself to commercial break, even when he’s a guest on somebody else’s show,” she explained. “He’s a great broadcaster. He understands the nature of live television and all that entails, all of the human elements, all of the mechanical elements. So he’s one of the rare people that really understands . . . how it all works.”