Shawn Mendes Age, Height & Weight: How Old & Tall Is He?

Shawn Mendes has taken the music industry by storm as an international celebrity and heartthrob. The Canadian singer-songwriter got his start sharing covers of pop hits on the video-sharing app Vine and quickly rose to fame with successful singles, albums, and tours. His world tour (following the 2018 release of his self-titled album, “Shawn Mendes”) starts March 2019 in Europe, before moving over to North America with stops throughout Canada and the United States.

An impressive facet of Mendes’ ever-growing success is that the pop singer is only 20 years old. According to FamousBirthdays.com, he was born in Toronto, Canada on August 8, 1998. For those interested in astrology, this means his birth sign is Leo. IMDB reports that at only 15 years old, he was “the youngest artist to compose his own debut album in the top 25 with a debut song on the Billboard Hot 100.” Billboard reports that the success of his 2018 album, “Shawn Mendes,” made him “the third-youngest solo artist to achieve three No. 1 albums.” He was 19 at the time.

While it is common for male recording artists to be under six foot (Justin Beiber is 5’9″ and Niall Horan is 5’8″), CelebHeights.com says that Mendes is 6’2″; StarsChanges.com and StarsInformer.com report the same. His weight, Stars Changes estimates, is 183 pounds or 83 kg, but Stars Informer says that he is 176 pounds. While some argue on the site that that number is inaccurate, photos of him next to other tall celebrities suggest that 6’2″ is at the very least close his actual height. In the below photos he posted to Instagram with Taylor Swift, he stands several inches taller than her (and that’s assuming she isn’t wearing any kind of heeled shoes). CelebHeights.com says that Taylor Swift is 5’9 1/4″ tall.

In another photo of Mendes performing alongside Justin Timberlake, he appears noticeably taller than Timberlake; Timberlake is, according to CelebHeights.com’s estimate, 5’11 1/2″ tall, though he claims to be 6’1″.

No matter his age, height, and weight, it is no surprise that Mendes has such a large and dedicated fanbase. According to IMDB, Mendes was discovered after he started posting short video clips of his singing to the then-popular app, Vine, in 2013. After quickly amassing millions of followers, manager Andrew Gertler brought him over to Island Records to record “Life of the Party,” and his fame skyrocketed from there. After releasing radio-hit singles and touring alongside Austin Mahone, his first EP was released in 2014, followed by his first tour in 2015. Shortly after the 2018 release of his third album, “Shawn Mendes,” the album’s success was dubbed “2018’s second-largest week for a pop album,” according to Billboard.

Mendes will be a featured performer during the live televised Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which airs tonight, December 31, from 8pm to 2am ET. His newest singles and most popular songs from his latest album are “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan,” so it’s possible that he will choose to sing one of those two for his performance. According to Billboard, he will be performing as part of the program’s West Coast celebration, hosted by Ciara. Other performers include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello (with whom Mendes recorded “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015), Halsey, and Bazzi.