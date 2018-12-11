Slipknot-Themed Haunted House in Des Moines Video Recap [WATCH]

Slipknot has their very own band-themed haunted house in Des Moines, Iowa, the very birthplace of the band, and now a video recap of the haunted house is available for those who might be interested in checking out the haunt next year.

The 10,000 square-foot haunt, which ran every Thursday-Sunday in October, featured dozens of actors who “bring the iconology, lore and culture” of the band to life, memorabilia from the group, and the chance to have meet-and-greets with the band. Some lucky fans even got a chance to go through the Slaughterhouse with a Slipknot band member. Check out the video below.

Percussionist and co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan spoke about the collaboration at a news conference in September inside the attraction, which first opened in 2010. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything in Des Moines besides play shows, so we’re really happy to do this,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be scary. And it’s going to be heavy metal,” he added. “Art at its most extreme.”

“We’re going to invite this to the entire world,” Crahan continued. “Normally, that would be kind of a strange thing to say, but…you won’t believe who’ll show up. We have dedicated fans. When we [tour] Europe, they’re at every show. It’s all about the fans,” he said. “It’s all about a special experience, making it one-on-one, almost. It really is going to be a moment in our history, in their history. And our history in Des Moines.”

Join clown and other members of #Slipknot at Iowa’s Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction October 18-21. Take guided tours of the haunt, a Slipknot related tour of Des Moines, get meet & greet, and exclusive merch. Get VIP here: https://t.co/YUm3YJDQxW pic.twitter.com/caagVBa30t — Slipknot (@slipknot) September 28, 2018

Ian Miller, owner and operator of the Slaughterhouse, told the Des Moines Register that working with the Slipknot has been a “pinch me” moment. “This thing that is happening is beyond our wildest nightmare come true.”

“It’s been a suspension of disbelief,” said Miller. “Pinching myself — err — hacking myself in the leg.”

The Slaughterhouse uses a combination of sliding floors, walls painted with “dizzying designs,” a claustrophobia hallway, intense lighting and 40 actors dressed in different Slipknot personas to create a truly unique and frightening experience for fans.

We've partnered with Iowa's "Slaughterhouse Haunted House" this year to feature memorabilia, decor and themed actors for the 2018 season. Dates run October 5-28, with a VIP Weekend October 18-21 featuring guided tours, Meet & Greets & more. Tickets & info: https://t.co/bpesRluiaU pic.twitter.com/ONRkf2KRQc — Slipknot (@slipknot) September 13, 2018

Mutilated bodies, screaming, unhinged hospital patients, and lifelike robots controlled by air pressure, combined with bloody lyrics splattered across the walls and music videos from the band’s 23-year create a “walk-through cinematic experience,” for fans, according to Miller.

“I hope people get exactly what they wanted,” Miller said. “An escape from the true horrors of their waking reality; the droning day-to-day business of life. To me that’s far more terrifying than anything we’ve built inside this attraction.”

