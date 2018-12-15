Stoney Westmoreland Arrested: What You Need to Know

Stoney Westmoreland, star of the Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack,” was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly “enticing” a 13-year-old child online. KSL reports that Westmoreland, 48, was taken into custody on December 14 by the Salt Lake City Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Authorities say that Westmoreland interacted with a person online who he believed was 13 years of age. He’s also accused of taking an Uber to meet the person he thought was a child. In addition, Westmoreland sent pornographic photos to the person he thought was a minor and asked the person to engage in sex with him, cops said.

Westmoreland is facing charges of enticing a minor by internet or text and four counts of dealing materials harmful to a minor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Westmoreland Was Filming His Disney Show at a Junior High in Utah When He Was Arrested

KSL reports that Westmoreland was filming his show, “Andi Mack,” at Wasatch Junior High in Salt Lake City at the time of his arrest. The show is shot in various different locations in Utah. Westmoreland plays that character of Ham Mack on the show, the title character’s grandfather. A bio on a fansite for the show refers to Westmoreland’s character as “The normal one” in the family featured in the show.

Westmoreland Has Appeared in ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Scandal’

Westmoreland has also appeared in major TV shows “Breaking Bad,” “Scandal” and “Justified,” according to his IMDb page. He also starred in the 1998 movie version of “Godzilla.” Westmoreland is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee, and attended high school at Dobyns-Bennett.

Westmoreland’s resume is publicly viewable online, it reads in part, “Stoney Westmoreland is an award winning filmmaker/writer/director/actor based in L.A. He is originally from Tennessee and is a graduate of The North Carolina School of the Arts. Stoney has been involved in, either in front of or behind the camera, over 160 National and 80 regional commercials.”

Westmoreland Is a Graduate of Otterbein College & UNCSA

Westmoreland says on his LinkedIn page that he is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, where he studied theater. In his Instagram bio, Westmoreland writes, “Ham on Andi Mack… The Mack daddy! Writer Actor and director. Teacher and coach. Grateful creative. #supernatural #andimack #breakingbad.”

While on his Facebook page, Westmoreland describes himself as an actor with the Antaeus Theatre Company and as the creative director of the Stone Soup Creative. He says that he lives in Hollywood and lived for a time in New York City. In his About section, Westmoreland simply writes, “I need my pain.” His last publicly viewable Facebook post sees Westmoreland promoting his web series, “Good Cop Bad Cop.”

In October 2017, ‘Andi Mack’ Was the First Disney Show to Feature a Character Coming Out

In October 2017, a character on “Andi Mack,” made history as the first character to come out as gay in a Disney Channel show. It was the character, Cyrus, played by Joshua Rush, who made history by coming out to his friend, Buffy, played by Sofia Wylie. Westmoreland was quoted in an ABC News about the episode in which he said, “We live in a world where hopefully the younger generation, and hopefully the show, can help people be less afraid of being who they are.”

