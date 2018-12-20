How to Stream 21 Savage’s ‘I Am > I Was’ Album

Tonight, 21 Savage is releasing his second studio album I Am > I Was. The album has been teased since October, and was originally scheduled for December 7 before Savage delayed the release. It will be his first official release since Without Warning, his collaborative album with Metro Boomin and Offset.

I Am > I Was will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (Dec. 20) or midnight ET on Friday (Dec. 21) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Preview

Dam I forgot to drop my album my bad y’all — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 7, 2018

Information surrounding the release of I Am > I Was has been scarce since the album was first announced shrouded in mystery since it was first announced. 21 Savage announced that it would be released on December 7, and even put out the official artwork on his Instagram account, but the release date came and went with no music. The rapper eventually took to Twitter to apologize to his fans.

“Dam I forgot to drop my album my bad y’all,” he wrote. 21 Savage went on to confirm that the album would officially come out tonight via his Instagram. I Am > I Was will also be given the listening party treatment at Motel 21, a space designed exclusively to promote Savage’s new music and merchandise. The motel will be open to press and VIPs tonight for a private session, which is sure to be filled with stars.

According to HotNewHipHop, Savage’s new album may also contain some lyrics regarding his ex Amber Rose. The publication notes that somebody will be sitting in one of the rooms at Motel 21 and writing notes to various people, including Rose.

One of them allegedly reads, “Attention A. Rose, MY man does not want you & he NEVER did. It was a publicity stunt. Stay Away!” There have been no promotional singles or leaked tracklists for I Am > I Was.