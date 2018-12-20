How to Stream A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Hoodie SZN’

Tonight, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is releasing his second studio album Hoodie SZN. The album was announced earlier this month, and will be Boogie’s first official release since his studio debut The Bigger Artist.
Hoodie SZN will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (Dec. 20) or midnight ET on Friday (Dec. 21) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.
Preview
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced the album on December 3 on his Instagram. “My Sophomore Album #HoodieSzn drops 12/21/18,” he wrote in the caption. “It took me over a year to complete and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. This is for my Day 1’s. Thank You for riding with me.” Check out the original post above.
Boogie also released the tracklist for the album on Instagram. The album includes production from London on da Track, Kenny Beats and T-Minus, as well as guest features from Tekashi 6ix9ine, Offset, Juice WRLD, Young Thug and Lil Durk.
1. “Voices in My Head”
2. “Beasty”
3. “I Did It”
4. “Swervin” (featuring 6ix9ine)
5. “Startender” (featuring Offset and Tyga)
6. “Demons & Angels” (featuring Juice WRLD)
7. “Love Drugs and Sex”
8. “Skeezers”
9. “Savage”
10. “Come Closer” (featuring Queen Naija)
11. “Look Back at It”
12. “Just Like Me” (featuring Young Thug)
13. “Bosses and Workers” (featuring Don Q and Trap Manny)
14. “Need a Best Friend” (featuring Lil Quee and Quando Rondo)
15. “The Reaper”
16. “Uptown / Bustdown” (featuring Lil Durk and PnB Rock)
17. “Bille Jean”
18. “4 Min Convo (Favorite Song)”
19. “Odee”
20. “Pull Up” (featuring Nav)