How to Stream & Download ZAYN’s ‘Icarus Falls’

Tonight, Zayn will release his second studio album Icarus Falls. The album has been teased since the release of his 2016 debut, Mind of Me, and was preceded by the singles “Sour Diesel”, “No Candle No Light” and “Let Me”, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Icarus Falls will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (Dec. 13) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Dec. 14) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Icarus Falls was originally set for a 2017 release, but Zayn decided to rework the album several times over the past year. “Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I’m still changing things here and there,” he revealed to The Fader. “It’s not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it’s for a new project or whether it’s for this… I’m really excited about it. It’s kind of going to be something weird with it — I don’t want to say more. It’s not your usual way of putting out an album, let’s say that.”

When asked about the Icarus Falls runtime, which includes a whopping 27 tracks, effectively making it a double album, Zayn said that the process was more natural than on his debut. “It’s a lot, but I know it’s not as much as the first time around,” he said. “That’s just showing that I’m more focused on what I’m doing, and each song I’m saying what I want to say. The other record, I was figuring that out still, so there was a lot more material. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Let Me”

2. “Natural”

3. “Back to Life”

4. “Common”

5. “Imprint”

6. “Stand Still”

7. “Tonight”

8. “Flight of the Stars”

9. “If I Got You”

10. “Talk to Me”

11. “There You Are”

12. “I Don’t Mind”

13. “Icarus Interlude”

14. “Good Guy”

15. “You Wish You Knew”

16. “Sour Diesel”

17. “Satisfaction”

18. “Scripted”

19. “Entertainer”

20. “All That”

21. “Good Years”

22. “Fresh Air”

23. “Rainberry”

24. “Insomnia”

25. “No Candle No Light” (featuring Nicki Minaj)

26. “Fingers”

27. “Too Much” (featuring Timbaland)

The last track, “Too Much”, features contributions from Timbaland. Zayn talked to The Fader about working with the legendary producer, calling it a special experience. “He was really f**king cool,” he explained. “I met him, he came down to the studio a couple times, and we did some cool stuff together. The song is really sick. It actually came from a voice note that I had on my phone and I sent it to him. He was like, ‘OK, let me do something with it.’ We sampled the voice note and made a song out of it.”