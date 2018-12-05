Summer Bunni Begs for Forgiveness From Cardi B

Summer Bunni, the woman who was rumored to have had an affair with Offset which resulted in his split from Cardi B, posted a video where she asked for forgiveness. TMZ reports that Offset texted Summer Bunni and asked her and rapper Cuban Doll to have a threesome with him. The texts acquired by TMZ come from June 2018, a month before Cardi B gave birth to her and Offset’s baby girl, Kulture. Offset offers to fly both Cuban Doll and Bunni to him in Atlanta in order to have the threesome. In addition, TMZ posted a photo appearing to show Offset on Facetime with Bunni, 20, a native of Texas.

Bunni Says She Hopes Cardi & Offset Will Work Things Out

In a video, Bunni admitted to the relationship with Offset but said, through tears that she didn’t want that to break up the couple, particularly for the good of their child. Bunni referred to internet trolls as “cruel” as she cried about the abusive messages she has received since rumors about her and Offset’s tryst came forward. Bunni is coached by another person during the video who shows herself in the video saying, “We’re all human,” at one point. During the video, Bunni calls the relationship a “mistake” and refers to herself as a “good person” on multiple occasions.”

Towards the end of the video, Bunni says, “I hope this doesn’t affect Cardi B emotionally… and to Offset making mistakes and having to face it. It’s all love. I hope they can work this through. I hope they can find their love for each other.”

Bunni Described the Abuse She Has Received as ‘Draining but Humbling’

Prior to posting the video, Bunni posted a message to Instagram that read, “Goodmorning,a quick letter to the fans,followers and social media outlets. During this last 48 hours,I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong,and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me any joy,nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – summer.”

Cardi B Said She & Offset Simply ‘Grew Out of Love’

Offset simply said, “Y’all won,” when asked about the reasons he and wife, Cardi B, announced their split in December 2018. Cardi announced the ending of the relationship in an Instagram video that was uploaded on December 5. Cardi starts the video by saying, “So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.” The couple was married in secret in September 2017 while their daughter, Kulture Kiari, was born in July 2018.

She goes on, “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” Cardi went on to say that the breakup was “nobody’s fault.” She went on to say that she and Offset “grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” It was in the comments of that video that Offset wrote, “Y’all won.”

