Sunday Night Football Interrupts Miss Universe 2018 Broadcast

When the Miss Universe 2018 competition was set to air live on Fox, the Seahawks vs. 49ers football game went into overtime, delaying the broadcast. Although Fox TV’s twitter account tweeted “The wait is over! #MissUniverse 2018 starts NOW,” the network continued airing the football game in locations where the game was programmed to air.

Concerned fans of the international pageant were quick to react on Twitter. @alistagnitta wrote, “EXCEPT WHY IS THIS FOOTBALL GAME ON MY SCREEN.” Several told Fox to “TURN OFF THE FOOTBALL.” As the tied 23-23 football game continued to air, with the announcer reminding viewers again and again that the game could not end in a tie, Fox TV was tweeting updates about Ne-Yo’s performance and introducing the judging panel suggesting that the competition was underway, even though many were unable to watch it live.

After the game ended in overtime, with the 49ers winning, @FoxTV updated confused fans, writing “Stay tuned! #MissUniverse is coming up right after football.” The tweets suggesting the pageant had already started were unexplained, but the original tweeting announcing its start was reposted after the show officially began to air across the US.