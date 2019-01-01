Is Taco Bell Open on New Years Day 2019?

New Years Day 2019 is finally here. A new year means a chance to reinvent yourself, explore new things, and soak up all the world has to offer. Whether you’re craving a taco after a night of partying or you’re looking to add Tex-Mex to your 2019 diet, you’re in luck.

Most Taco Bell restaurants are open on New Year’s Day. Before bundling up and heading out, though, be sure to check the location of a Taco Bell near you by clicking here.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa is back on the menu for a hot second. Get it ASAP before it disappears again. pic.twitter.com/ovnos9VSPb — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 28, 2018

Taco Bell was founded in 1946, and has been expanding ever since, operating in countries like Australia, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Greece, India, Japan, and more, today. What can you find at your local taco bell? Everything from tacos, burritos, and quesadillas to nachos, and other items.

The very first chain was opened by John Bell in 1962, in California. Bell started out the business selling tacos at a food stand he called Taco-Tia. He went on to grow his business, and founded a series of restaurants called El Taco, which was sold to his partner who built the first ever Taco Bell.

Within five years of launching Taco-Tia, there were 100 Taco Bell restaurants across the US. As of 2014, there were over 5,600 Taco Bells across the country.

If you’re looking for other foods to satisfy you on New Year’s Day, look no further. Chipotle is one restaurant that won’t be shutting its doors to customers on the 1st. Come in and get your burrito fix, or head over to Subway to grab a sandwich if you’re on the go.

Chili’s is also open, along with Applebees, McDonalds, Starbucks, and Burger King, to make sure that you don’t go hungry when 2019 rolls in.

The first New Year’s celebration in Times Square took place on December 31, 1904. It was first organized by Adolph Ochs, who owned The New York Times. Around 200,000 people attended the event; a number that grew exponentially in subsequent years.

This year, over 1,000,000 people are expected to pack the streets of Times Square on New Years.