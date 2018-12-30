‘The Last Alaskans’: What Happened to the Lewis Family?

The Last Alaskans is in its fourth season after taking a long break following the conclusion of season 3.

Tonight, December 30, marks the sixth episode of season 4, and the synopsis reads, “As winter closes in, Tyler is on a desperate hunt to get a moose that can feed his family; with the river freezing over, Heimo and Scott race to get his boat off the water; Bob’s daughter and ex-wife return to his cabin to honor his memory.”

Since the third season premiered, fans have noticed the absence of the Lewis family. Ray and his wife, Cindy, along with their daughters, Emma, Sarah, and Molly, haven’t been featured on the show since season two. Where’d they go? Why are they no longer on the show?

It still remains unclear exactly why the Lewis family decided not to return to The Last Alaskans. In fact, Reality Blurred claims they reached out to the Lewis family to ask why they weren’t returning, but have yet to receive an answer back. Social media also hasn’t been helpful in solving the mystery, either.

In an interview with Michigan Live when the series first premiered, Ray Lewis shared, “We really enjoy the solitude.” During winter months, according to M Live, the family doesn’t have any contact with the outside world. The only access to their home, furthermore, is by plane. It’s possible that the Lewis family’s fame after the first two seasons was something that they didn’t believe fit into their lifestyle or desired solitude.

Fans of the show have lost a valuable member of the series this season. Bob Harte, who has starred on the show from the get-go, passed away during the production of season four.

December 16th’s episode chronicled the aftermath of his death on July 22, 2017. A section of Harte’s obituary read, “On Friday, July 21, 2017, Bob attended his own celebration of life. He sat around the fire, drank a few beers and told stories with longtime friends. This was his last night on Earth. Who would have thought that this would be his final exit? His family and friends always joked that Bob had nine lives. If you stopped to count, it was probably closer to 20. After wrecking his motorcycle, crashing his plane, accidentally shooting himself, falling off his cabin wall, swamping his boat in the ocean, crashing another plane, getting run over on his motorcycle, having brain surgery, crashing another plane (I could go on), God chose a peaceful passage for him. It is ironically fitting.”

Be sure to tune into The Last Alaskans Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.