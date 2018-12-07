‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 on Amazon: Release Date & Cast

Amazon’s second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel just premiered on December 5. But if you’re binge-watching the season and finished it quickly, then you’re no doubt already wondering when Season 3 is going to be released, or if the show was even renewed for Season 3. When is the release date? And what cast will be in Season 3? Here’s what we know so far.

The answer is yes — fans will get to enjoy a third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In fact, Amazon announced that it was renewing the award-winning show back in May, before the second season was even released.

The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, and more. The show was created by Amy-Sherman Palladino, who is also known for her Gilmore Girls hit series.

Amazon had originally given The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a two-season order, but quickly added a third season after it won so many awards.

Although the show has been renewed for Season 3, Amazon hasn’t announced an exact release date for Season 3 yet. That’s not unusual. Season 2 premiered on Amazon on December 5, and Amazon didn’t announce the premiere date until October 24, just a little over a month in advance. So don’t be surprised if it’s nearly a year before we hear a streaming release date for Season 3.

It will likely be about a year — at least — before Season 3 releases on Amazon. Season 1 premiered on November 29, 2017 (although the pilot premiered earlier during Amazon’s pilot season) and Season 2 premiered on December 5, 2018.

Season 3 also hasn’t started filming yet, which is another indication that we’ll be waiting a while before we can see more episodes. Town & Country Magazine noted that Alex Borstein’s official bio for the show indicates that she “will begin shooting the third season of the breakout series this spring.” So with that in mind, we’re likely in for a long wait. IMDB indicates that the next season will premiere sometime in 2019. Most likely, it will be near the end of the year during the holiday season again.

Season 3 is expected to have 10 episodes, just like Season 2, Variety noted. As for the cast, Amazon hasn’t announced any new cast members yet, but the old cast will be returning. Rachel Brosnahan will be back as Midge, we can expect to see Michael Zegen as Joel, Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, and Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman. As far as whether Zachary Levi is returning as Benjamin, well that would be a major spoiler and hasn’t yet been revealed. Even IMDB isn’t making any guesses on that one yet.

Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle did talk to Town & Country about what they would like to see with their characters in Season 3. Brosnahan said that she hopes Midge makes a “firm commitment” to pursuing the comedian path that she’s on, even if she doesn’t have a support system and even with the possibility of failing. She said: “So in season three, I would like to see her be willing to fall without a safety net. She’s always had this support system, she’s got her family and her friends some kind of back-up finances. The stakes are not quite as high for her as they are for Susie. I’d like to see her willing to take the leap and let them be higher for her too.”

So if you watched all the way to that cliffhanger ending, then you can make a pretty educated guess about how Brosnahan hopes Midge’s decision turns out in Season 3.

As far as Marin Hinkle, who plays Rose Weissman, she said that she hopes her character gets back in touch with what she wanted to do with her life before she was married, whether it entailed being a doctor, lawyer, politician, or whatever her dream was. Hinkle said: ” I love when we get to see the future of someone by understanding their past. And I want to know more about her family, like her upbringing. Like was she monied? Or not? I thought she was something, and then at the end of the season—without giving a spoiler—I feel like I got a totally new idea.”

If you finished the series and just aren’t ready to wait a year, you can try two other series by Amy-Sherman Palladino: Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. Bunheads only lasted one season before it was canceled and it has a rather abrupt end, but it’s delightful enough to make the rough ending worth suffering through to see the other fun parts of the season.