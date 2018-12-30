‘The Orville’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight we finally get to have The Orville back with a long-awaited Season 2 premiere. But the schedule for Season 2 might be a little confusing, since it’s going to change after tonight, and tonight’s episode might start a little later than you’re expecting. Here’s how to watch tonight’s episode, along with when Episode 2 and future Season 2 episodes are going to premiere.

SEASON 2 PREMIERE TIME: Tonight, The Orville Season 2 premieres on Sunday, December 30 immediately after football on Fox. Right now, Fox is estimating that The Orville will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But this could be delayed if the football game lasts longer than expected. So if you tune in to watch The Orville and you’re seeing a football game or The OT (Fox’s post-game coverage) instead, don’t worry. The Orville is still going to air, it will just be a little later than expected. If you’re recording The Orville, you’ll want to set your DVR to record an additional hour, just in case the show starts later.

CHANNEL: The Orville airs on Fox. To find out what channel Fox is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox is on for you in your region.

SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PREMIERE DATE: After tonight’s Sunday night premiere of The Orville, the show’s schedule is going to change. Season 2 Episode 2, called Primal Urges, is going to air at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 3. Yes, The Orville will be airing the rest of its premiere episodes on Thursday night, not Sunday night like its Season 2 premiere.

HULU PREMIERE TIME: If you’re watching on Hulu, the Season 2 premiere will be available Monday, December 31 at 2 a.m., according to Hulu.

UK PREMIERE TIME & DATE: If you’re watching in the UK, you’ll have to wait longer. The Orville premieres Season 2 in the UK on January 10 at 9 p.m. on Fox UK.

SYNOPSIS: Tonight’s episode is called Ja’loja. The synopsis reads: “Ed comes to learn that Kelly has begun dating again while The Orville travels to Moclus so Bortus can celebrate a once-a-year ceremony; Gordon seeks John’s help to be a more desirable partner; Claire gets parenting advice from Isaac.”

We have some more good news for you. Season 2 episodes will be seven to eight minutes longer than Season 1.