The Try Guys’ Zach Kornfeld Reveals ‘Secret’ Girlfriend Maggie Bustamante

Zach Kornfeld from the popular YouTube channel “The Try Guys,” revealed in a blog on the quartet’s channel that he has secretly been in a relationship for the past two and a half years with Maggie Bustamante. The vlog served not only as a reveal for fans who have assumed he has been single all this time but as a declaration of love for his long-term girlfriend.

After uploading the video, Kornfeld posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Maggie Bustamante, with the caption “There’s someone I’d like you to meet.” He tagged her Instagram account, which is full of photos of the couple and their dog, Bowie, who has been featured in many posts and videos since Zach announced he was “co-parenting” an Australian Shepherd with a friend in October 2017. The first photo Bustamante posted of the couple dates all the way back to October 30, 2016, of their couple’s Halloween costume.

In the video, which had almost 3million views within the first day it was uploaded, Kornfeld starts by addressing his dating life, and how he has always portrayed himself as “single as f—” on the internet and in The Try Guys’ videos. After saying it “got easier to just stop trying and throw myself into work,” he confesses “everything changed when I met her. My secret.” He describes Maggie as “smart, sweet, and weird as hell” and says “meeting her has changed [him] fundamentally.”