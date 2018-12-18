‘The Voice’ 2019 Coaches Lined Up for Season 16

Season 16 of The Voice premieres in February 2019, with some familiar judges, as well as some new ones added to the cast. Often, the show mixes things up with the coaches and next season is no different. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have been the two staple judges on the show since season 1 and they will definitely return. Jennifer Hudson will be taking a break from coaching on season 16, which leaves room for an incoming judge. Read on for the rundown on the four judges for season 16.

John Legend

John Legend is joining The Voice and he’s a totally new cast member. He performs on the season 15 finale of The Voice, to promote his Christmas album and to get people amped up for his upcoming gig as a coach. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC, released the following statement about Legend’s joining the show. Telegdy stated, “John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure. His multidimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a staple on the show, just as his buddy, Adam Levine, is … As for Shelton’s love life, he is still dating former Voice coach Gwen Stefani. In fact, the two recently came out with holiday music together and the rumor mill keeps running with wedding rumors. But, Stefani assures fans that they are not getting married soon. The two stars came together over their divorces and Stefani recently addressed the engagement rumors. According to Country Living, she said, “We had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s your best friend that you know you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is returning as a coach and season 16 will be her third season on the show. For her team members on season 15, she gave out snazzy “Team Kelly” jackets. We’ll have to see what she gives her team members next season. Season 14 was her first season as a judge and she took the win. Could season 16 bring her a winner again? Whatever the case, Clarkson definitely has some fans within the cast of The Voice and we’re not just talking about the judges. Host Carson Daly recently told Country Living that Clarkson is his favorite coach.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine is back for another season of The Voice and just ahead of the season 16 premiere for The Voice, Levine’s band Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl. According to Gold Derby, Levine recently came under fire for his decision-making on The Voice, but that won’t stop him from returning next season. He’s under contract for season 16 anyway. And, what would the show be without half of the show’s favorite bromance – Adam and Blake.