‘The Voice’ Finale December 2018 Voting

Season 15 of The Voice enters its two-part finale, starting on December 17, 2018 and wrapping up on the 18th. This means that America’s votes are crucial to the outcome of the show, as the winner will be announced tomorrow night.. Below, get the rundown on how to vote for the 2018 performers on The Voice, spoilers on tonight’s performances, and the voting window schedule.

In order to vote for your favorite contestants, using The Voice App, you can download the app here. The website allows you to download the app via Google Play and/or the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. The limit for voting is 10 votes per contestant and/or per email address. App voting is available in all states in the United States for people over the age of 13.

You can also cast your votes via Twitter if you are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which would announce the artists who are eligible. To make your votes via Twitter, your Twitter profile needs to be set to public. Tweet out a message with the appropriate contestant’s #hashtag in order to vote. Twitter voting is available for any users over the age of 13 who have a valid Twitter account. In the past, when it came to voting via Twitter, most mistakes and misspellings were actually acceptable and taken into account.

There is also Xfinity X1 voting available this season. If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, just follow the directions or prompts on the screen during the broadcast of The Voice, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. On the Xfinity X1, you can vote up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account, just like the other voting methods available.

Tonight, you can also cast your votes by streaming artists’ eligible songs on Apple Music. The contestant who ends up with the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which helps to multiply the number of streams on their eligible songs by five times. The artist’s eligible songs can be streamed up to 10 times per artist and/or per Apple ID. Downloads do not count as a vote.

The contestants remaining in the competition are Kennedy Holmes, Kirk Jay, Chevel Shepherd, and Chris Kroeze. So, what are the top 4 contestants performing tonight? Tonight, each of the finalists will perform three songs and they will consist of a cover song performance, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their original single. According to MJs Big Blog, the performance spoilers for tonight’s line up include:

Chevel Shepherd from Team Kelly

For her cover song performance, she will sing “It’s a Little Too Late” by Tanya Tucker.

Her duet with Kelly Clarkson will be “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain” by The Judds.

Her original single is titled “Broken Hearts” and it was written by Shane McAnally, Ashley Arrison and Aben Eubanks.

Chris Kroeze from Team Blake

Chris Kroeze will perform “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd for his cover performance.

His duet with Blake Shelton will be the song “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris.

Kroeze’s debut single is “Human” and it was written by Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally.

Kennedy Holmes from Team JHud

Holmes will sing the song “Confident” by Demi Lovato for her cover.

With coach Jennifer Hudson, she will sing “Home” from The Wiz.

Her original single is titled “Love is Free”, which is written by Stefan Litrownik, Maggie Szabo and Chaz Stephen Wade Mason.

Kirk Jay from Team Blake

For his cover performance, he will sing “I Won’t Let Go” by Rascal Flatts.

He and his coach Blake Shelton will perform the song “You Look So Good in Love” by George Strait.

Jay’s debut single is “Defenseless”, which was written by Laura Veltz, David Hodges and Nicolle Galyon.

Fans will have to wait to watch the performances on tonight’s finale and cast their votes for their favorite remaining contestants.

When talking about the voting process and what goes into the performances on the show, contestant Kroeze told Parade, “We perform on Monday night and we reach out to our fan bases to get them to vote. We do everything we can up to that point, and then we go out on stage. We know everybody here. We don’t want to see anybody go. We certainly don’t want to go home ourselves. There is some anxiety involved but at the end of the day, the best thing that happens is you know you gave a performance you can be proud of and if you go home on that note, that is what it is.”

Tune in to watch all the action live.