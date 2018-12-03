‘The Voice’ Voting 2018: How to Vote Online Tonight – Top 10

Season 15 of The Voice enters the top 10, with contestants singing for their spot in the top 8. This means that America’s votes are crucial to the outcomes of the show. Contestants need your votes to move forward in the competition. Below, get the rundown on how to vote for the 2018 performers on The Voice, spoilers on tonight’s performances, and the voting window schedule.

The contestants remaining in the competition include Reagan Strange, DeAndre Nico, Makenzie Thomas, Dave Fenley, Sarah Grace, Kennedy Holmes, Kirk Jay, Chevel Shepherd, Kymberli Joye, and Chris Kroeze. When talking about the voting process and what goes into the performances on the show, contestant Kroeze told Parade, “We perform on Monday night and we reach out to our fan bases to get them to vote. We do everything we can up to that point, and then we go out on stage. We know everybody here. We don’t want to see anybody go. We certainly don’t want to go home ourselves. There is some anxiety involved but at the end of the day, the best thing that happens is you know you gave a performance you can be proud of and if you go home on that note, that is what it is.”

In order to vote for your favorite contestants, using The Voice App, you can download the app here. The website allows you to download the app via Google Play and/or the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. The limit for voting is 10 votes per contestant and/or per email address. App voting is available in all states in the United States for people over the age of 13.

You can also cast your votes via Twitter if you are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which would announce the artists who are eligible. To make your votes via Twitter, your Twitter profile needs to be set to public. Tweet out a message with the appropriate contestant’s #hashtag in order to vote. Twitter voting is available for any users over the age of 13 who have a valid Twitter account. In the past, when it came to voting via Twitter, most mistakes and misspellings were actually acceptable and taken into account.

There is also Xfinity X1 voting available this season. If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, just follow the directions or prompts on the screen during the broadcast of The Voice, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. On the Xfinity X1, you can vote up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account, just like the other voting methods available.

Tonight, you can also cast your votes by streaming artists’ eligible songs on Apple Music. The contestant who ends up with the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which helps to multiply the number of streams on their eligible songs by five times. The artist’s eligible songs can be streamed up to 10 times per artist and/or per Apple ID. MJs Big Blog reports that 30 seconds of streaming counts as a vote, while downloads do not count as a vote.

So, what are the top 10 contestants performing tonight? Tonight’s theme is reported to be “firsts” and, according to MJs Big Blog, the performance spoilers for tonight’s line up include:

Reagan Strange, from Team Adam Levine, is set to perform “Cry” by Faith Hill.

DeAndre Nico, also on Team Adam Levine, will sing “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars.

Dave Fenley, from Team Blake Shelton, is performing the song “When You Say Nothing At All” by Alison Krauss.

Kirk Jay, also hailing from Team Blake Shelton, will deliver a performance of “Tomorrow” by Chris Young.

Chris Kroeze, from Team Blake Shelton, is singing “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by The Oak Ridge Boys.

Kennedy Holmes, who is on Team Jennifer Hudson, will sing the song “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor.

MaKenzie Thomas, also from Team Jennifer Hudson, “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.

Sarah Grace, on Team Kelly Clarkson, is set to sing “Amazing Grace”, the traditional hymn.

Kymberli Joye, also from Team Kelly Clarkson, will perform the song “Oceans (Where My Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong United.

Chevel Shepherd, who is on Team Kelly Clarkson, is going to sing “You’re Looking at Country” by Loretta Lynn.

Fans will have to wait to watch the performances and cast their votes for the performances they are most impressed with tonight.