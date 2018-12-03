‘The Voice’ Season 15 Teams: 2018 Top 10 Contestants

"The Voice" 2018 Winners - Top 10 Season 15 of The Voice continues with the top 10 performing tonight. The judges' teams continue to shrink each week, which means that votes are very important to the outcome of the show. Tonight, the top 10 are set to perform and all of the 2018 judges are each hoping to have the winning artist on the show this season. Tomorrow night, the eliminations will continue and they are based on tonight's performances. So, if you are inspired by tonight's vocals or have a favorite contestant in the mix, be sure to cast your votes. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are the veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions, which means they are fiercely competitive. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are also returning judges and last season, Clarkson took home the win, so she definitely has her eye on the prize again. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so the overall odds are in her favor. Even so, all four of the judges have contestants left in the competition. This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 8, which means that two contestants will be voted off the show. Tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save real-time voting from viewers at home. Last week, the top 11 performed and Lynnea Moorer was sent home. Moorer was a comeback contestant, who was a cast-off that participated in the digital companion series The Comeback Stage. She earned her way back into the competition, but her time back on the show was short-lived. Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on what he thinks of the other coaches this season, joking to Season 15 of The Voice continues with the top 10 performing tonight. The judges' teams continue to shrink each week, which means that votes are very important to the outcome of the show. Tonight, the top 10 are set to perform and all of the 2018 judges are each hoping to have the winning artist on the show this season. Tomorrow night, the eliminations will continue and they are based on tonight's performances. So, if you are inspired by tonight's vocals or have a favorite contestant in the mix, be sure to cast your votes. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are the veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions, which means they are fiercely competitive. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are also returning judges and last season, Clarkson took home the win, so she definitely has her eye on the prize again. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so the overall odds are in her favor. Even so, all four of the judges have contestants left in the competition. This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 8, which means that two contestants will be voted off the show. Tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save real-time voting from viewers at home. Last week, the top 11 performed and Lynnea Moorer was sent home. Moorer was a comeback contestant, who was a cast-off that participated in the digital companion series The Comeback Stage. She earned her way back into the competition, but her time back on the show was short-lived. Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on what he thinks of the other coaches this season, joking to Hollywood Outbreak that his rivalry with Adam Levine is what makes the show so fun and watchable. Shelton said, "If I didn’t have him as a punching bag down there, I don’t know what I would do ... The only real cutthroat things that are going on are things that are going on between the coaches." The jokes and insults thrown back and forth among the judges is what Shelton believes draws in viewers. It creates comedy relief. Of course, another big draw is that the show features some amazing music artists and fresh faces. Shelton joked that, "As far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care, and I think that’s what people like about the show." Shelton also gushed over fellow judge Jennifer Hudson's talent and her many accomplishments but he also called her "the sneaky one" out of the judges. When it comes to Kelly Clarkson, Shelton had very flattering things to say about her. Shelton said, "I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that’s been a coach on this show that’s more excited about being a coach on this show than [her] and it shows." Shelton is pretty close to Clarkson, as well as her husband. Now let's get to know each of the teams left in the competition, as well as the individual contestants, starting with Adam Levine's team. Continue on in our gallery to see the other teams on The Voice 2018.

"The Voice" 2018 Winners - Top 10

Season 15 of The Voice continues with the top 10 performing tonight. The judges' teams continue to shrink each week, which means that votes are very important to the outcome of the show. Tonight, the top 10 are set to perform and all of the 2018 judges are each hoping to have the winning artist on the show this season. Tomorrow night, the eliminations will continue and they are based on tonight's performances. So, if you are inspired by tonight's vocals or have a favorite contestant in the mix, be sure to cast your votes.

Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are the veteran coaches on the show and they are also champions, which means they are fiercely competitive. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are also returning judges and last season, Clarkson took home the win, so she definitely has her eye on the prize again. Clarkson actually has the most contestants left on her team, so the overall odds are in her favor. Even so, all four of the judges have contestants left in the competition.

This week, the contestants will compete for spots in the top 8, which means that two contestants will be voted off the show. Tonight's performances will determine who is safe tomorrow and who will have to sing for the Instant Save real-time voting from viewers at home.

Last week, the top 11 performed and Lynnea Moorer was sent home. Moorer was a comeback contestant, who was a cast-off that participated in the digital companion series The Comeback Stage. She earned her way back into the competition, but her time back on the show was short-lived.

Recently, coach Blake Shelton weighed in on what he thinks of the other coaches this season, joking to Hollywood Outbreak that his rivalry with Adam Levine is what makes the show so fun and watchable. Shelton said, "If I didn’t have him as a punching bag down there, I don’t know what I would do ... The only real cutthroat things that are going on are things that are going on between the coaches."

The jokes and insults thrown back and forth among the judges is what Shelton believes draws in viewers. It creates comedy relief. Of course, another big draw is that the show features some amazing music artists and fresh faces. Shelton joked that, "As far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care, and I think that’s what people like about the show."

Shelton also gushed over fellow judge Jennifer Hudson's talent and her many accomplishments but he also called her "the sneaky one" out of the judges. When it comes to Kelly Clarkson, Shelton had very flattering things to say about her. Shelton said, "I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that’s been a coach on this show that’s more excited about being a coach on this show than [her] and it shows." Shelton is pretty close to Clarkson, as well as her husband.

Now let's get to know each of the teams left in the competition, as well as the individual contestants, starting with Adam Levine's team. Continue on in our gallery to see the other teams on The Voice 2018.