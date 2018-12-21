‘Timeless’ Season 2 Series Finale Spoilers: Here’s What We Know

After 2 seasons and 26 episodes, Timeless is ending with a two-hour series finale on NBC that promises that “our team faces its toughest challenge yet.” The movie-length final episode is called “The Miracle of Christmas,” and includes timelines in 1848 California, 1950 Korea, and the future. The finale features the show’s stars, Malcolm Barrett, Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Goran Višnjic, Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, and Claudia Doumit.

The two-part episode description reads: “As Christmas arrives in the Bunker, the Time Team is inspired by a visit from their future selves to find a way to try to save Rufus. But when the Mothership jumps to 1848 California, they’re forced to put those plans on hold and chase Rittenhouse back to the Gold Rush, where they encounter one of the era’s most dangerous villains. Then chasing the Mothership to Korea in the winter of 1950, our team helps a stranded, pregnant refugee attempt to escape a tragic fate. Stuck with no way out, our team faces its toughest challenge yet, and in the process, come to terms with their feelings for each other.”

Here’s what we know to expect from the finale, which Spoiler TV calls “simply fantastic TV” and a “perfect” ending for the show (light spoilers):

In an advance review of the two-hour finale, Spoiler TV reported “Never, in all my years as a viewer, have I loved two hours of television as much as this – or cried so hard as many times as I did. Yes, some of those tears were from a place of sadness, but most came from a good place. A grateful place.”

TV Line shared an exclusive sneak peek of the first minutes of the episode. In the clip, Lucy’s future self revisits her past in a montage of major moments throughout the series. Spoiler TV comments on this opening, saying “The ‘previously on’ is unlike anything Timeless has done before and ensures even the newest of viewers will have enough knowledge to embark on this journey.”

Exclusive #Timeless Series Finale Sneak Peek: Watch the Emotional Opening Minutes, in Which Future Lucy Revisits the Past https://t.co/3eHElf6tcu @TimelessSPTV pic.twitter.com/5jlxIRIQ4l — TVLine.com (@TVLine) December 20, 2018

Of course, fans are wondering how the story ends for their favorite characters, and if there will be any heartbreaking losses. Spoiler TV says that “Timeless stays true to itself by keeping some endings open and allowing some to resolve in what is simply the best fit for that character,” later adding “There will be death. There will be new life. There will be sadness, and joy, and hope, and love.” Another advance review of the episode, however, says “You won’t need wine. There isn’t a lot of sadness here, but you might need tissues.”

Never have I loved a television show so much, or cried so hard. I wanted to tweet my thoughts on the #Timeless movie but they were too much for twitter, so I give you my reaction 👇 ❤️❤️ (@TimelessSPTV really has something special here that I hope continues in some form) ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mypJBmho1E — Bex 🌀🕰️🤚 (@awrighterinbriz) December 19, 2018

While the context of the line is not provided, SpoilerTV reveals that toward the end of the episode (and show), Lucy says “All that we have between us is a past that only we remember.” Abigail Spencer, however, told TV Line “The plot thickens. The final, final scene, I’m not in it. So I’ll tell you that.”

After Sony asked “What are you most looking forward to in tonight’s 2 new episodes,” one fan of the show replied with a list: “The Time Team saving Rufus, Rufus and Jiya’s reunion, LYATT being endgame/happy ending, some sort of happy-ending for Flynn (getting his wife and child back?), Rittenhouse defeated/receiving a good comeuppance, Finding out how the Time Team was able to upgrade the Lifeboat and time-travel to a time where they already exist.” While these are all just speculations from a fan, it is worth noting that the Timeless Twitter account retweeted it.

A list? Okay, if you insist lol. 😉 That could get possibly lengthy, if I let it, but here are the moments I’m most hoping for/looking forward to:

(Click image to see the full.)#Timeless #SaveTimeless pic.twitter.com/wLiw9rLPE9 — Felicia (@SpifftasticFel) December 20, 2018

ET Canada got some of the cast to talk about the finale. While they were careful not to spoil any major details, Malcolm Barrett said “We go back in time. We visit people that you think you may know that you dont really know. We try and find some of the smaller facets and details of historical events that you might not know.” Abigail Spencer added “This was for the fans. This was a love note to the fans for bringing us back a second time and hopefully, it will be as satisfying and unsatisfying as any good ending is because you wanna leave them wanting more.”

Watch the two-hour series finale of Timeless tonight on NBC at 8/7c.