Ja’Lyn Me’shell: Travis Scott Denies Cheating Rumors

Ja’Lyn Me’shell posted a photo to Instagram on December 3 that many users thought showed rapper Travis Scott had been cheating on Kylie Jenner. The caption that accompanied Me’shell, who goes by @Melaninnbarbiee’s on Instagram, read, “Nobody likes me but yo baby daddy keeps me icy.” Immediately, Me’shell’s followers began to jump on the theory that because the man in the photo has a similar hairstyle to Scott’s, it was the Texas rapper who is better known as Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy.

1. Scott Said TMZ Had Nothing to Do With the Photo & That It Was Merely the Work of Trolls

It didn’t take long for Scott to fire back, via CommentsbyCelebs, S*** cap ass f***kkk TMZ ain’t post this s***. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s*** lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wife sturdy. Back to celebrateing !!!!” In a follow-up post, Scott wrote, “Only go love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again.” In his initial post, Scott mentioned TMZ as it would appear there is half of a TMZ watermark on Me’shell’s post. At the time of writing, TMZ has not reported on the photo or the unfounded rumor that Scott was cheating on Jenner. While on his Instagram story, Scott wrote, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s–t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S*** LOOK LIKE ITS NOT EVIL. I hate acknowledging s***. But quit try to take joy from s*** that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil. BACK TO CELEBRATING.” In the midst of the saga, Scott also tweeted, “Hit, tay and oz thanks for being amazing and understand creative cook up. Love u guys.”

2. One User Says the Photo Comes From Scott’s Yet-to-Be-Released Music Video for ‘Can’t Say’

At least one Twitter user has opined that the photo is actually taken from Scott’s yet-to-be-released music video, “Can’t Say.” In January 2018, InTouch Weekly quoted a source telling them that Scott had cheated on Jenner with a 20-year-old woman he met on a video shoot. That source told the magazine, “Travis says he loves her.”

3. In August 2018, Rapper Lil Tracy aka Tracy Minajj Identified Me’shell as His ‘Girlfriend’

Others have suggested that the man in the photo is Me’shell’s boyfriend who is shown in her November 7 Instagram post. In August, she posted a video showing the couple together. That same month, rapper Lil Tracy aka Tracy Minajj identified Me’shell as his “girlfriend” in a comment on one of her Instagram posts. His latest Instagram posts show him with short hair, different to Scott’s dreadlock look. Although on November 25, Tracy posted another video with a clearly different woman to Me’shell with the caption, “My love.”

Me’shell boasts just over 10,000 Instagram followers despite only having eight posts on her page. The first post on her profile appeared in June 2018, meaning she averages just one post per month since then. Her bio information is just her name alongside the Panamanian flag.

4. The Unfounded Rumors About Cheating Came on the Same Day That Scott Said He Was Enrolling at Harvard

The unfounded report that Scott had cheated on Jenner came on what had been a positive day for the rapper. Earlier in the day, he posted screenshots showing his single, “Sicko Mode,” at number one. While his album, Astroworld, had returned to number one on the album charts. On top of all that, Scott also announced that he was planning to enroll at Harvard University.

5. This Isn’t the First Time Cheating Rumors Have Impacted Jenner & Scott’s Relationship

When Scott dropped his album in August 2018, there was a report that suggested some of the lyrics on the song, “Stargazing,” were an admission that he had cheated on Jenner. In January 2018, Radar Online claimed that a source told them, “Kylie and Travis got into a blowout fight after he showed up unexpectedly to her mother Kris‘ house, where she’s been staying lately. She flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with several women during her pregnancy, including a girl that she is kinda friends with.” That source added at the time, “Kylie just wants Travis to leave her alone right now, and she doesn’t want anyone around.”

