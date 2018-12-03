Trevor Canaday, Sarah Hyland’s Cousin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Trevor Canaday, Sarah Hyland’s cousin, was killed in a drunk driving car accident in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 1. He was a 14-year-old student at Millard South High School. The Modern Family actress posted on her Instagram story a screenshot to a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for Canaday’s funeral. Hyland’s on-screen co-star, Ariel Winter, also posted about the tragedy and directed people to the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page details that Canaday and his father, Bryan, were going to a show choir event when the accident occurred. Canaday was in the school’s show choir. The page was set up by Canaday’s sisters, Tessa and Zoee, as well as his mother, Becky. One paragraph of the page reads, “Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.” At the time of writing, the page has raised $27,000. The target was $25,000.

1. Jeffrey Eggeling, the Driver of the Other Car in the Accident, Has 2 Prior DUIs

Online records show that Jeffrey Eggeling, 36, the driver of the car that collided Canaday’s car has two previous DUI convictions. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Canaday and his father were traveling onto Harrison Street in Omaha at around 5:30 p.m. on December 1.

Authorities say that as Canaday’s father made a turn on to the street, Eggeling ran a red light along the same street and collided with Bryan Canaday’s 1993 Nissan Maxima. On her Twitter page, Sarah Hyland wrote, “JEFFREY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell.”

2. Police Say Eggeling Fled the Scene of the Crash

Police said that in the immediate aftermath of the crash, Eggeling ran away from the scene. They added that Canaday had been thrown from the vehicle, it’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. Canaday was rushed to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious head injuries where he was later pronounced dead. Eggeling is being held at Douglas County Jail, records show. Fox Omaha reports that the Douglas County Attorney will decide shortly if Eggeling’s charges will be upgraded from two counts of DUI causing bodily injury as well as leaving the scene. Records show that Eggeling is a 2006 engineering graduate of the University of Nebraska.

3. Canaday Was a Football-Playing Freshman at Millard South High School

Canaday was a football-playing freshman at Millard South High School. His team’s official Twitter account sent out a tribute saying, “Prayers go out to all MS Patriots as We lost Trevor Canaday #69 today. All prayers go out for Trevor & his family. Pray for the Canadays as a sad day for Patriot Nation.” Canaday was in the 9th grade. On December 3, Millard South students wore red, pink or cornhusker in tribute to Canaday.

Little information is publicly available from Canaday’s Facebook page, other than that he lived in Omaha and was a student at Millard South. Canaday posted multiple photos of luxury sports cars on his page. In December 2017, Canaday wrote in the caption of one photo, “Got to go take pictures of the brand new Aston Martin vantage this weekend.”

4. Sarah Hyland’s Mother Wrote ‘Drunk Drivers Should Be Shot’ on Twitter

Sarah Hyland’s mother is actress Melissa Canaday. In response to her nephew’s death, Melissa Canaday wrote on Twitter, “Drunk Drivers should be shot. Period. End of story.” In a tweet that included the link to Canaday’s GoFundMe page, Melissa Canaday said that, “They need your support right now so much. and share this. A Drunk Driver stole my nephew from us last night. Send a message that we will not tolerate that. Thank you.”

In October 2015, Melissa Canaday’s battle against breast cancer was well publicized. On her Twitter bio, Hyland’s mother writes, “A Great Mom, 8 yr Breast Cancer Survivor, 56 & Fabulous!” According to her Facebook page, Melissa Canaday is a native of Omaha.

5. Canaday’s Sister Paid a Beautiful Tribute to Her Brother on Facebook

Canaday’s sister, Zoee, paid a beautiful tribute to her brother on Facebook writing, “I’m gonna miss you forever baby bro! You were taken away way too soon. I know you have the most beautiful angle wings and you will be watching over ya until we can meet again some day.” Canaday’s GoFundMe page also read, “Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved. His memory will live on in many ways.”

