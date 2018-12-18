Tucker Roberts, Olivia Munn’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tucker Roberts appears to be the new boyfriend of actress Olivia Munn. The pair was seen holding hands while out shopping in Los Angeles on December 16.

28-year-old Roberts is the president of an esports team. His father is also the CEO of Comcast.

Olivia Munn may be off the market! https://t.co/Hz1XEiv4Tf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 17, 2018

As for 38-year-old Munn, her last serious relationship was with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. They broke up in May of 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about Tucker Roberts.

1. Tucker Roberts Has Been the President of the Esports Team ‘Fusion’ Since January 2018

Roberts is the president of the Philadelphia Fusion. The esports team is part of the Overwatch League, which was founded in November of 2016.

Professional video game players compete in front of live audiences and the matches are streamed online. Season 2 of the league begins in February 2019. According to Gamecrate, the Overwatch League has 20 teams that are split between the Pacific and Atlantic divisions.

In January 2018, Roberts told Philly.com that he viewed esports as the “future of sports for millennials.” He also revealed at the time that he was excited to move back to Philadelphia to oversee the team. The players on the Fusion team remained in the Los Angeles area for the first season but teams were expected to play from their respective cities for the sophomore season.

2. Tucker Roberts’ Grandfather Was Ralph Roberts, the Founder of Comcast

Tucker Roberts comes from media royalty. His grandfather, Ralph Roberts, launched Comcast in 1963.

According to his bio on the company website, Roberts began building the company by purchasing a cable system in Tupelo, Mississippi. He expanded on that initial investment by continuing to buy cable systems nationwide and creating Comcast. He is remembered for playing an influential role in the development of the cable television industry.

Roberts moved to Philadelphia as a child and the family has been based there ever since. Like his son and grandson, Ralph Roberts attended the University of Philadelphia’s Wharton School. He died in 2015 at the age of 95.

3. Tucker Roberts’ Father is Brian Roberts, the Current CEO of Comcast

Tucker Roberts’ position as president of the Philadelphia Fusion happened at least in part due to his family connections. The esports team is owned by Comcast.

Roberts’ father, Brian, is the current CEO of Comcast. Forbes puts his estimated net worth at $1.7 billion.

Brian Roberts became president of Comcast in 1990 when he was just 31 years old. In 2001, he and his father worked together on a proposal to buy AT&T’s cable company. As reported by the New York Times, the deal “made Comcast the nation’s largest cable operator.” Ten years later, under Brian Roberts’ leadership, Comcast became the majority owner of NBCUniversal.

4. Tucker Roberts Went to Wharton, Just Like His Father & Grandfather, But Said the Recession Discouraged Him From Entering the World of Finance

Tucker Roberts followed in the family tradition of attending the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Roberts studied marketing and management. He graduated in 2013.

Roberts initially considered pursuing a career on Wall Street. But according to the Philly.com profile referenced above, Roberts was motivated to try a different path in light of the Great Recession. Instead, he moved to the west coast.

According to his Linkedin profile, Roberts got his first taste in the entertainment world with an internship at Activision in the summer of 2011. The company is a video game publisher and is based in Santa Monica, California.

His first job out of college was as an assistant producer at Electronic Arts, another video game company. Roberts began working for Comcast in September 2016 while living in San Francisco.

5. Tucker Roberts & Olivia Munn Have Refrained From Dropping Hints on Social Media About Their Relationship Status

As referenced above, Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on December 16. The Daily Mail reports they were also together the previous evening on Rodeo Drive. But neither one of them has dropped any other hints as to their relationship status.

Roberts’ Instagram page is private and his public Facebook page contains little information beyond his job title. Munn has not shared any photos of the two to her Instagram.