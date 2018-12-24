Twitter Reacts to Bizarre Kevin Spacey Video

Kevin Spacey has broken his silence. The Oscar-winning actor released a video on YouTube Monday, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” which appeared to criticize the #MeToo movement in a monologue inspired by his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.”Conclusions can be so deceiving,” he says in the video. “Miss me?”

Around the same time that Spacey released the video, it was announced that he will face criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor at a Nantucket bar in July 2016. Given the the video coincided with the announcement of Spacey’s charges, many Twitter users could believe that he would decide to come out of hiding and engage with the public. Watch the video below.

Spacey Posted a Video As His ‘House of Cards’ Character Frank Underwood

“Kevin Spacey trying to stage a comeback by denying sexual assault allegations in a Christmas themed House of Cards fan fiction video is certainly a late 2018 plot twist I didn’t see coming,” wrote one stunned user. Another tweeted out a rundown of the odd choices that Spacey made in order to release the video when he did. “PR flack: ‘So here’s our idea: we film you, in character as Frank Underwood, in a poorly-lit kitchen, reciting a ton of skin-crawling dialogue, and then we release the clip on Christmas Eve’.”

Kevin spacey really out here trying to single handedly plug a Frank Underwood spin-off in a Christmas apron like NOTHING HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/dvDK1LZZCw — Tara 🍍 (@TriflenTara) December 24, 2018

kevin spacey is trying to ruin jesus' birthday like we wouldn't notice pic.twitter.com/ep8fFY8b0n — christmas carol (@filmsbygerwig) December 24, 2018

Kevin Spacey trying to stage a comeback by denying sexual assault allegations in a Christmas themed House of Cards fan fiction video is certainly a late 2018 plot twist I didn't see coming https://t.co/N7YxWyoOYQ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 24, 2018

me watching that Kevin Spacey video pic.twitter.com/X0DSzdDfIr — David Franklin (@davefranklin) December 24, 2018

Others were perplexed by the uncomfortable tone of the video, and the fact that Spacey would attempt to connect with viewers via Underwood, a character known for being ruthless and evil. “Kevin Spacey decided to begin his comeback tour five minutes after being charged with sexual assault by delivering a chilling speech in character as a fictional psychopath from a TV show, and this is what the comments look like,” wrote one Twitter user. “Merry Christmas, folks!”

Twitter Users Were Shocked By the Bizarre & Unsettling Tone of the Video

Then there were users who saw the positives of Spacey’s video and used it as an opportunity to unsubscribe from his Twitter and Facebook accounts. “I just learned that I was still subscribed to Kevin Spacey’s FB page because Spacey just posted the creepiest little video to it in which he implies that he’s going to make us all pay for killing Frank Underwood (and, presumably, his career). WTAF,” one user tweeted.

Kevin Spacey's lawyer: welp, time to take a big sip of hot coffee and log on to Twitter pic.twitter.com/1P9Pejl2M6 — Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) December 24, 2018

Who told Kevin Spacey that was a good idea??? — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 24, 2018

The world to Kevin Spacey right now: pic.twitter.com/Itey2L4VQ3 — Lauren ✨ Galaxy Far Far Away (@LaurenGallaway) December 24, 2018

Kevin Spacey tries to make a comeback by posing as the character from the show from which he was axed, attempts to defend himself from the accusations on the very day that he’s literally been charged with multiple felonies? pic.twitter.com/dJ2BkrLJlg — Matt ™🎅🏼🎄 (@Mr_W101) December 24, 2018

“I’m guessing a lot of us can thank Kevin Spacey for reminding us that we had neglected to unfollow him on Twitter and helping us remedy that fact today,” added one optimistic fan.

“So to be clear, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by more than 15 people, many of which were minors, then came out as gay and everyone forgot about him, and now has posted a bizarre House of Cards-like christmas video denying the accusations,” inferred another. “What on earth?”