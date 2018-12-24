Verizon Store Hours on Christmas Eve & Day 2018

While Christmas is a time for family and celebration, it is also the busiest shopping season of the year. In the final hours leading up to the holiday, you may have realized that you forgot a gift for someone on your list, or had a sudden, new idea for a perfect present. On Christmas day itself, maybe you got a gift that doesn’t fit right, or you’re looking to make a quick exchange. In observance of the holiday, many stores have limited hours or are closed entirely. Before you take that valuable time away from the festivities to make a purchase, exchange, or return, make sure that the store nearest you will be open during the hours you need.

If you are looking to do some last-minute shopping at Verizon Wireless, the store has limited Christmas Eve hours and is closed on Tuesday (Christmas Day). Verizon “authorized retailers” have limited hours on Christmas Day.

Verizon provides a store locator on their website, which will tell you where there is a Verizon Wireless store or authorized Verizon retailer closest to you, and what its hours are for today and tomorrow. According to that locator, it seems as though Verizon Wireless stores, nationwide, are closed at 5pm Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas. Normal Wednesday hours resume on December 26.

To check the hours of your nearest Verizon Wireless store, click here.

Many Verizon authorized retailers do have hours of operation on the night of Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day. Verizon says that “Verizon Wireless authorized retailers earn commission, co-op accruals and account maintenance fees for the activation of customers on Verizon Wireless calling plans according to their agency agreements.” Those retailers can also be identified nearest you, via the store locator.

If you are looking to get to a Verizon Wireless store because you received a new cell phone for Christmas and need help setting it up, you will likely have to wait until December 26 if you are in need of in-person assistance. If you are in need of emergency help that can be offered over the phone, Verizon has a customer service number that is in service Monday to Friday, 7 AM – 9 PM and Saturday to Sunday, 8 AM – 9 PM. The 800 number is (800) 922-0204. There are also a number of FAQ responses on the Verizon website and an online “Chat Now” option.

For the holidays, Verizon is offering several promotional deals for the newest cell phones on the market. According to the Verizon website, their iPhone deal for the 64GB iPhone XR is “buy the latest iPhone, get iPhone XR on us.” They are offering “$200 off Pixel 3 XL,” and another Pixel 3 64GB for free. They are also offering 50 off LG V40 or LG G7 ThinQ, with $750 off a second one. No trade-in is required for any of these deals. For more information, click here.

For in-person holiday purchases, returns, and support at a Verizon Wireless store, you will most likely need to wait until Wednesday, December 26. If you are unsure if your local store will be open when you need it, it is recommended that you call ahead.