Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight and this year, the event took place in New York City, after being held overseas for a few years. The show was taped one month ago, in November, and now fans can finally watch it on TV. Get the rundown on what time the show airs, when it was taped, what channel to watch, who is performing and more information on the event below.

VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 TIME & DATE: The 2018 VS Fashion Show was taped in New York City on November 8, 2018. It airs tonight, on December 2, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 CHANNEL: ABC is broadcasting this year’s show. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH VS FASHION SHOW 2018 ONLINE: The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is available for viewers who do not have cable. Find here several options for live streaming the show as it airs tonight.

VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 PERFORMERS: Who is performing at this year’s event? The performers include Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Leela James, Kelsea Ballerini, and The Struts.

VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 FANTASY BRA: Angel Elsa Hosk got the privilege of wearing the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra this year. This year’s edition of the bra is The Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and it is worth $1,000,000. It is designed by Swarovski.

VS FASHION SHOW 2018 SCHEDULE: There are seven segments as part of this year’s show. Segment 1 is titled Glam Royale and Leela James will be performing “This is Me” in the background. The second segment is called Golden Angel. The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini are performing “This Feeling” during the segment. Before segment 3 is a special segment as a “Thank You” to Adriana Lima, who has decided to retire after this show. Segment 3 is called Flights of Fancy and Halsey will perform “Without Me”, while segment 4 is titled PINK. This segment will feature Bebe Rexha singing “I’m a Mess”. The fifth segment is titled Heritage and for this part of the show, Shawn Mendes will sing “Lost in Japan”. Segment 6 is titled Downtown Angel, while Rita Ora performs “Let You Love Me”. “Celestial Angel” is the title of segment number 7, while The Struts perform the song “Body Talks”.

VICTORIA’S SECRET ANGELS 2018: The Angels this year are Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Stella Maxwell, and Martha Hunt.

VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 MODELS: Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek told ABC that, “The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.” The models include Cindy Bruna, Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Kendall Jenner, China Ming Xi, Alexina Graham, Winnie Harlow, Sui He, Barbara Palvin, Bella Hadid, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Lameka Fox, Grace Bol, Devon Windsor, Megan Williams, Liu Wen, Jourdana Phillips, Gizele Oliveira, Herieth Paul, Barbara Fialho, Shanina Shaik, Toni Garrn, Nadine Leopold, Aiden Curtiss, Frida Aasen, Leomie Anderson, Duckie Thot, Alanna Arrington, Lorena Rae, Kelly Gale, Sadie Newman, Subah Koj, Sofie Rovenstine, Georgia Fowler, Cheyenne Carty, Mayowa Nicholas, Josie Canseco, Alannah Walton, Zuri Tibby, Estelle Chen, Willow Hand, Isilda Moreira, Maia Cotton, Iesha Hodges, Kelsey Merritt, Myrthe Bolt, Maggie Laine, and Melie Tiacoh.