Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Performers

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion took place last month in New York City and tonight it airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on the ABC network. The show is made up of seven segments, along with a special tribute to model Adriana Lima, who has retired after her last walk in this year’s show. Normally there are just a few performers in the mix, but this year, there are several. So, who is performing at the show? Get the rundown on the music artists who have participated, the details on their musical performances and more info below.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes sings during segment 5 of the show, which is titled “Heritage”. Mendes is performing the song “Lost in Japan”. Recently, Mendes performed at Jingle Ball 2018, along with other artists. Mendes first found fame online via Vine videos, and now has become a household name in pop. He’s known for songs like “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” and “Stitches”.

Rita Ora

Ora is singing the song “Let You Love Me” for segment six, which is called “Downtown Angel”. In addition to being a performer, Ora is also the host of America’s Next Top Model. She has also been a judge on The X Factor and The Voice UK.

The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini

Together, The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini are performing the song “This Feeling” together for the second segment, which is titled “Golden Angel”. Over the past few months, Ballerini has been a host and coach on the digital series The Comeback Stage, which has been a companion show for The Voice. Ballerini is known as a country-pop singer. Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart make up The Chainsmokers, which is a DJ and production duo.

Bebe Rexha

Rexha is performing the song “I’m a Mess” for the fourth segment of the show, which is titled “PINK”. Rexha started out writing hit songs for big artists and she has since branched out to become a star on her own. She is known for songs including “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line and “Me, Myself & I”.

Halsey

Halsey is performing in the third segment, which is titled “Flights of Fancy”. She will sing the song “Without Me”. Halsey is a singer, songwriter, and actress, who is known for songs that include “Bad at Love” and “Sorry”. Recently, Halsey appeared on The Voice as an adviser.

Leela James

Leela James is singing in the first segment of the show, which is titled “Glam Royale”. She performs a cover live, singing “This is Me”. James is an R&B and soul singer, who previously appeared on the reality show R&B Divas: Los Angeles.

The Struts

Segment 7 is titled “Celestial Angel” and The Struts will perform the song “Body Talks” for the segment. The Struts are also performing the song “In Love With A Camera” for the finale. The Struts are an English rock band, made up of Luke Spiller, Jed Elliott, Adam Slack, Gethin Davies, Rafe Thomas, and Jamie Binns.

Tune in tonight to see the performers in action at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.